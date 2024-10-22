Matt Kean lambasts ‘wild fantasy’ of former Coalition colleagues to extend coal power and build nuclear plants

Peter Hannam Economics correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Matt Kean has described Peter Dutton’s nuclear energy plan as a ‘wild fantasy’.</span><span>Photograph: Penny Stephens/The Guardian</span>
Matt Kean has described Peter Dutton’s nuclear energy plan as a ‘wild fantasy’.Photograph: Penny Stephens/The Guardian

Extending the life of ageing coal-fired power stations before nuclear plants can be built is a “wild fantasy” that would deter near-term investment in renewables and push up power bills, according to Matt Kean, the Climate Change Authority chair.

The federal Coalition’s nuclear strategy was “an illiberal drive to intervene in the market-led energy transition [that had] been elevated from internet chatrooms and lobby groups to the national stage”, said Kean, a former energy minister in a Coalition government in New South Wales.

“The ‘delay-mongers’ have latched on to nuclear power despite the overwhelming evidence that it can only drive up energy bills, can only be more expensive, and can only take too long to build,” he told an AFR energy conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

“I suspect that even those arguing for nuclear don’t believe we’ll ever build one of these reactors in Australia … and certainly not in time to help manage the exit of coal from the system.”

The Albanese government appointed Kean, who has long advocated for more urgent climate action including by his then federal Liberal colleagues, to head the independent authority in June.

The role includes advising on what Australia’s 2035 emissions reductions targets – which will be submitted to the US – should be. Kean declined to give a date for when the authority’s work will be ready, stoking expectations that it will hold off until after the federal election.

Ted O’Brien, the federal opposition’s energy spokesperson, did not address Kean’s comments when he spoke at the conference on Tuesday.

O’Brien said the opposition had provided many details about its plans to build seven nuclear power stations from 2035. The party would detail costs by the end of this year, he said.

His speech focused on the timing of the coal plants’ closure. O’Brien contrasted the difference between when plant owners say they will shut them down with the so-called step change forecasts made by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

“I deliberately use the words forcibly removed, because this is the amount of coal Labor claims it will force out of the market well before and in defiance of the exit schedule of the very people who own the coal plants,” O’Brien said.

The Albanese government “needs to come clean and tell the Australian people which one of these plants, how many of them, they plan to rip out of the system, prematurely”, he said.

Related: What Queenslanders in Peter Dutton’s nuclear seats really think

O’Brien also reiterated his pledge that the first of the nuclear plants – so-called small modular reactors – would be operating by 2035. No such reactors are in commercial use.

Kean in his speech said: “Perhaps the biggest cost of nuclear is time. It is precious time that neither our economy or our environment can afford.”

Those pushing the technology were really trying to “squeeze out profits” from their existing energy assets, he said. Relying on coal would make the grid less reliable, not more so.

“We can’t pander to those vested interests and self-serving groups who want to delay clean and cheap energy seemingly to benefit their own careers or their profits at the expense of the environment, economy and people,” Kean said.

He added that he was worried about the prospects of victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November.

“As someone that cares about taking action on climate change and protecting our catastrophic global warming, I’m hugely concerned about Trump,” Kean said.

“There’s every indication” Trump would tear up the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which had poured billions of dollars into clean energy industries, he said.

While Australia might benefit a flight of capital out of the US should Trump win, the gains would only be short term, Kean said. “It’s certainly not in our interest if the US slows down.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Trump Defends Right to Make Threats Against FEMA Workers

    Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

    Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits Back After Trump Called Him a ‘Sick Puppy’ on Fox News

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio

  • Ex-GOP Lawmaker Reveals The 8-Word Message He Had For Kamala Harris When They Met

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"

  • I Asked Rural Americans To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."

  • Fox News Host Debunks Donald Trump's Outrageous Claims About Haitian Migrants

    The unexpected interrogation by Howard Kurtz prompted a snappy response from the former president.

  • ’60 Minutes’ Responds To Donald Trump, Says He’s Making A “False” Claim That Its Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceitfully Edited

    After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …

  • Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’

    Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Opinion: Trump Shows Complete Inability to Answer a Simple Question

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump showed this week that he is done pretending to care about addressing the concerns of Americans during an interview with Bloomberg News Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.Micklethwait kept the questions pretty direct and simple.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Elon Musk's election promise of $1 million daily giveaway sparks call for probe

    HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”

  • Trump serves disturbing message through McDonald’s drive-thru window about whether he’ll accept election result

    Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020

  • Shadow of Ukraine war hangs over Putin's BRICS summit in Russia

    KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -Russia wants the BRICS summit to showcase the rising clout of the non-Western world, but Moscow's partners from China, India, Brazil and the Arab world are urging President Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war in Ukraine. The BRICS group now accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of its economy, based on purchasing power parity, though China accounts for over half of its economic might.

  • JD Vance Offers Baffling Defense of Trump’s ‘Enemy Within’ Comments

    JD Vance attempted to defend Donald Trump‘s threat to use the military to quash “the enemy within” by claiming Monday that it came from “the heart.”“He’s not just running on slogans,” Vance told Fox News during a Monday appearance on America’s Newsroom. “When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart sometimes that means he is going to talk about issues that the mainstream media isn’t focused on.”Trump has repeatedly co-opted the title of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s 1950 speech, “the enem

  • Cuban says Harris campaign rejected live X interview with Musk

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Monday that Vice President Harris’s campaign rejected a live interview on the social platform X with billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform. Cuban, who has been campaigning for the vice president, said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he told the Harris campaign he could try to…

  • ‘Central Park Five’ members sue Trump for defamation after his debate comments on 1989 case

    Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.

  • Seoul wants N Korean troops to leave Russia immediately

    South Korea tells Russia's ambassador they are prepared to respond with "all measures available".