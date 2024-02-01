Matt Lucas reveals why he couldn't talk football with Timothee Chalamet

Matt Lucas stars in Wonka with Timothee Chalamet. (Getty Images)

Matt Lucas has revealed he and Timothee Chalamet could not discuss football when they worked together - because they support rival teams.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter and the Hollywood heartthrob starred together in musical Wonka, and Lucas confirmed the American-French actor is a big soccer fan. But Lucas admitted he and Chalamet avoided football chat, as they did not agree on who was the best.

Timothee Chalamet is a big soccer fan. (AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas appeared on The One Show to the new series of Fantasy Football League and was asked by hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp if it was true that Chalamet, 28, is also a football fan.

The Little Britain star said: "He is, but he's a Chelsea fan. Yes [that's a problem] 'cause I'm an Arsenal fan." He added: "He loves his football, he knows a lot about it, and when he's over here he does go to some games." Asked if they had had a 'kick about' on the set of the movie he said: "No we didn't, it was really cold when we were filming."

Wonka stars Timothee Chalamet and Matt Lucas (Warner Bros.)

Lucas revealed that he really hoped that the Hover Chocs featured in the film would become available to buy, as they were so delicious. He said: "One of the great things was they had their very own chocolatier on the movie making that chocolates. The Hover Chocs that made us fly, we did really fly, we were actually on wires going up and down for days. But the Hover Chocs that we ate, they were vegan, they were delicious, they should really put those in the shops. They were amazing. They were as good as any chocolates, and I've eaten a lot of chocolate."

