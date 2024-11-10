Mattel Accidentally Lists Adult Film Website on 'Wicked' Doll Boxes

“It’s true! WTF?!!” one person on X wrote after checking the URL on the doll boxes she purchased

Mattel Universal Pictures' Mattel dolls for Glinda and Elphaba from the 'Wicked' movie

Mattel apparently made a wicked mistake!

The toy company behind Barbie and Hot Wheels accidentally listed an adult film website on its doll boxes for the new Wicked movie, according to consumers and photos of the boxes published in Yahoo and New York Post.

Consumers called out the misprint on social media, with many including photos and videos of their purchase and the URL listed on the doll boxes.

The website seen in the photos of the toy packaging leads to an adult website that is the same name as the movie rather than the movie’s site.

"LMAO Universal Pictures put the wrong website for @wickedmovie on the back of their dolls for kids. It leads to a p0rn website," wrote an X user.

The consumer shared two photos with their post, one of which shows that they purchased the singing dolls inspired by the movie's main characters Elphaba and Glinda (played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande).

The second photo shows the incorrect website printed above the barcode.

Mattel; Giles Keyte /Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection; Mattel Mattel’s Glinda doll; Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the ‘Wicked’ movie; Elphaba doll

Another person shared a similar post, writing, "The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a p0rn site on the box."

A third user said she checked her doll products after having been alerted about the misprint. “I was just informed that my official Mattel WICKED dolls have a p0rn site printed on them…it’s true! WTF?!!" she wrote.

PEOPLE reached out to Mattel but did not immediately hear back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Universal Pictures Ariana Granda as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the ‘Wicked’ movie

Related: PEOPLE’s Wicked Issue Goes Behind the Scenes: Ariana Grande Hid Candy in Her Costume, Cynthia Erivo Baked Cookies (Exclusive)

The Mattel website lists several dolls for sale inspired by the movie musical adaptation of the Broadway show that is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22. The line of toys features different characters from Wicked. The toys can be purchased at Target, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, per the website.

In July, Erivo and Grande reacted to seeing the dolls inspired by their characters in a video posted to Instagram. "What a dream come true to be realized as Elphaba and Glinda in the form of Sweet Little dolls," Erivo captioned the post. "Little Cynthia and little Ari are pleased."

Related: Ariana Grande Uses Her Full Name in Wicked Movie Credits

The video was taken in Las Vegas during CinemaCon in April and shows the Oscar nominee gasping in shock as her doll erupts into song.

"I am going to die!" Grande added. "They’re so tall."

"I have baby hairs, look at the baby hairs!" Erivo noted.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie musical is based on the long-running stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which was based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire.

The flick — which will be released in two parts — tells the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

However, the infamous villain is introduced as a college student named Elphaba, who meets Glinda (future Good Witch) at Shiz University, where the two become roommates and then unlikely friends until a brewing evil comes between them.