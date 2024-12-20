Matteo Salvini: Italy's deputy prime minister found not guilty of illegally detaining migrants on rescue boat
Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has been acquitted of kidnap and failing to fulfill his public duties.
Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has been acquitted of kidnap and failing to fulfill his public duties.
On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.
Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca
Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…
A lot of people noted that the manchild mogul hasn't been elected to any position.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is abandoning his efforts to provide some protections for transgender student athletes and cancel student loans for more than 38 million Americans, the first steps in an administration-wide plan to jettison pending regulations to prevent President-elect Donald Trump from retooling them to achieve his own aims.
President Joe Biden’s inner circle kept his interactions short and tightly scripted, allowing his declining energy levels to remain under wraps. He also held other top lawmakers and even his own pollsters at arms-length, according to a damning new report in the Wall Street Journal. The former senator and vice president has long surrounded himself with a small group of loyal advisers who, thanks to their deep knowledge of both the president and of Washington, serve as particularly effective proxi
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has heard back from Canada’s chief actuary on its bid to leave the Canada Pension Plan but says there's no estimate on how much the province should get.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet Friday, multiple sources have told CBC News.He's got big gaps to fill on his front bench after a series of resignations in recent months, including Chrystia Freeland's bombshell departure earlier this week.While Trudeau is facing pressure to resign from some caucus members who accuse him of mismanaging his relationship with Freeland, his former right hand, he still has to deal with the immediate task before him: governing the country. Financ
The White House on Thursday bashed a newly released Republican funding bill as a “billionaire giveaway” ahead of the vote on it on the House floor. “Republicans are doing the bidding of their billionaire benefactors at the expense of hardworking Americans,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. She accused Republicans of “breaking their…
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to add multiple new names to his cabinet Friday when he shuffles his team days after Chrystia Freeland rattled the party and the government with her sudden resignation as finance minister.
The solution to Canada Post's financial woes and murky future, according to one observer, is just two words: Sell it."I'm not sure you can do any tweaks," said Vincent Geloso, an assistant professor of economics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. "The best you can do is make them suck not as bad. That's essentially it. There's no way around that," Geloso, who is also a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, told CBC News. "It's better if we just go down the route of selling it off."Canada Post's recent labour strife has renewed focus on what changes might have to be made to adapt to the future. Suggestions have included less frequent mail delivery, limiting home delivery and beefing up its parcel mail business.But some argue more drastic action is needed, such as selling off or privatizing the Crown corporation.WATCH | Should Canada Post be privatized?Even before the month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers, the national mail service had been under the spotlight for its grim financial situation. Back in May, Canada Post said it could run out of operating funds in less than a year.Yet taxpayers are not on the hook for its losses; Canada Post is funded by the sale of postal products and services. Still, it has been losing money since 2018. In the last six years, its losses have totalled $3 billion, including $748 million in 2023.The corporation has blamed this on declining revenue from delivery of letters and parcels, despite an increase in the volume of package deliveries. Meanwhile, the cost of delivering mail and parcels is increasing.Canada Post has also struggled to compete with more privately owned delivery companies.Any other company — facing such losses and declining demand — would be forced to innovate and reduce costs, or would otherwise be bought out or go bankrupt, Geloso said in a recent article in The Globe and Mail.Because of its monopoly over most of the letter market, Canada Post "lacks this incentive," he wrote, and can "simply pass the burden onto consumers by raising prices."Instead, he says that the federal government should look to how some European countries have adapted their postal services.The recent labour strife has renewed focus on the future Canada Post and what changes may have to be made. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)End postal monopoliesFor example, the European Commission, which is responsible for proposing and monitoring new EU laws and policies, said in 2013 that the delivery of all letters, regardless of weight, was open to competition. (In Canada, only Canada Post can deliver letters.)Such open competition would end monopolies and do more to control costs, Geloso says.But, he says, Ottawa could go further by following the lead of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, which have privatized their postal operations. Because of the pressures of competition, those national postal services have focused on controlling their costs, he says, the sort of focus "Canada Post will never have as long as it's a Crown corporation with a monopoly."Geloso, however, doesn't mention the U.K.'s Royal Mail, which was privatized in 2013 and has struggled to adapt as the number of people using it continues to decline steeply. (Earlier this week, the U.K. government approved the sale of Royal Mail's parent company to a Czech billionaire.)Despite privatization, the Royal Mail has lost millions of dollars annually and been repeatedly fined by U.K. regulator Ofcom for failing to achieve its delivery targets.The U.K.'s Royal Mail, which was privatized in 2013, has struggled to adapt as the number of people using it continues to decline steeply. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)Those shortfalls are related to the British government requiring Royal Mail to deliver to more than 30 million U.K. premises, six days a week, says Paul Simmonds, former assistant professor at the Warwick Business School. "This requirement … has long been a major and expensive thorn in Royal Mail's side," Simmonds wrote last year for The Conversation website. Marvin Ryder, an associate professor at the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University in Hamilton, says privatization of a postal service brings legislation and an oversight group to make sure "your mission as a country is still being accomplished by the post office."The regulations and stream of orders from that group have a significant effect on profit, meaning these privatized postal services make little money, he said.WATCH | What is the future of Canada Post? "Even though these models are tried, it's not clear to me at all that there's one shining example of something that's really brilliant," Ryder said.Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, who wrote his PhD thesis on the future of Canada Post, says it's difficult to compare Canada with European countries because of the latters' high population density."That changes the economics... that changes everything," he said. "And that's why using European examples doesn't work. It doesn't work because they've got phenomenal densities.""[Those] analogies aren't legitimate because the cost structure of Europe is so radically different because of their densities."Privatization of Canada Post is certainly feasible but it raises questions, including who would want to buy it, Ryder says. The private sector has so far only shown interest in parcel delivery — not letters."So if you want to sell it lock, stock and barrel, who wants to come in and do the other?"
PHOENIX (AP) — A ruling by a Maricopa County judge has invalidated provisions of Arizona's elections manual, including one that said the secretary of state must canvass election results even if a county has not certified its ballots.
OTTAWA — The New Democrats will bring forward a non-confidence motion to bring down the Liberals in the next sitting of the House of Commons, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Friday.
American farmers are hoping that aid to agriculture will be revived as Congress struggles to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the federal government funded and avert a looming partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Friday night. A one-year extension of federal farm programs, around $30 billion in economic relief and an agreement that would increase sales of a higher blend of ethanol, called E15, were part of a bipartisan deal that collapsed Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump and his allies denounced the overall package. A new House Republican version announced Thursday kept the one-year Farm Bill extension and the economic aid but dropped the ethanol provision.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chances of staying on in power have become more tenuous after the opposition party that backed his government for years announced it will vote no confidence in the government when Parliament resumes. An embattled Trudeau reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday — but whether he will step aside in the coming days or weeks remains an open question. Trudeau participated in the swearing-in ceremony and will chair a meeting with his new Cabinet later in the afternoon.
Justin Trudeau has the confidence of his cabinet to continue as Canada’s prime minister, newly appointed Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Thursday. LeBlanc added that while opposition parties expressed "outrage," they all "voted confidence in the government 10 times last week."
A northwestern Ontario councillor who was reprimanded for social media comments that some believed were about a person who died has been awarded $35,000 in small claims court for libel.Dryden Coun. Ritch Noel was removed from a city committee in June after he made comments on a post in the private Facebook group Dryden Crime Report.The post references a person who was allegedly looking into people's yards and vehicles. A comment on the post reads: "McBurglar is back in town, lock your vehicles."
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s new finance minister said the government needs to preserve its fiscal ability to support households and businesses if Donald Trump’s tariff threats materialize into an economic shock. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousDakar’s Air Quality Plummets as Saharan Dust Descends on Senegal“I’m reassured that the government has the fiscal room if there’s a