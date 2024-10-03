Matthew Broderick “Would Have Been Delighted” To Guest On ‘Sex & The City’ With Wife Sarah Jessica Parker & Reveals Why It Never Happened

Matthew Broderick is married to Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and recently revealed why he never appeared in the HBO series.

In a new interview, the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off opened up about why he never guest-starred in Parker’s show.

“Whenever there was a part that I could do, I couldn’t do it is really all that happened,” Broderick said on James Corden’s SiriusXM show This Life of Mine (via People). “But also sometimes, it was like, ‘Do you want to do two days as the premature ejaculator?’ And I’d be like, ‘You know, I don’t know, it’s just kind of embarrassing.’”

Broderick noted that Sex and the City “was her thing, and that would be stunting me or something, I don’t know. It just never work worked out. I love that show and I would have been delighted to be in it, but it just never lined up right.”

Parker played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series throughout its six-season run on the cable network. Following the show’s initial run, two feature films were produced, and a sequel series titled And Just Like That premiered on Max in December 2021.

Season 3 of And Just Like That is happening, and Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green will be added to the cast in recurring roles. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells are getting bumped up to series regulars. They will return as Giuseppe, Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) new love interest in Season 2, and Joy, a possible new love interest for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), who loves greyhounds more than children, respectively.

