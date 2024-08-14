Matthew Fox to Headline Victor the Assassin Adaptation in the Works at Max

Lost alum Matthew Fox has found his next gig. (I’m 99.44% certain I’ve used that intro before with Lost actors, but man, it really works.)

With Lost‘s 20-year (!) anniversary fast approaching, Fox — who two summers ago starred in Peacock’s Last Light — is set to headline The Assassin, a series now in development at Max.

Based on the “Victor the Assassin” book series by British novelist Tom Wood and being developed by onetime SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn, The Assassin stars Fox as a contract killer who, after being betrayed by a client, finds himself on the run from a variety of entities, the CIA included.

“To stay alive,” the synopsis over at Deadline reads, “Victor must uncover the identity of his betrayer while grappling with a buried spark of humanity that begins to resurface within him and might just be the greatest threat to his survival.”

Glenn will serve as showrunner on the prospective series and executive-produce with Fox, Wood, Nicolas Atlan, Holly Brown, Geoff Shaevitz and William Choi.

Fox famously “retired” from acting some time after wrapping Lost, explaining in June 2022, “I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did [the Western] Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket list.”

Additionally, “At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really reengage,” he explained of his two children with wife Margherita Ronchi. “I had been focused on work for some time, and Margherita had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home.”

