When is Matt Hudson-Smith running in the men's 400m final at the Olympics 2024 today?

Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith will tonight compete in the men’s 400m final at the 2024 Olympics.

The Team GB star is one of the leading favourites for the gold medal at these Olympic Games but both Quincy Hall and Kirani James will provide stiff competition.

Hudson-Smith flew towards the finish in 44.07 seconds in his semi-final to reach his second Olympic final, looking to avenge his disappointment at Rio in 2016 with a victory at the Paris Olympics.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Men’s 400m final start time

The men’s 400m final will begin at 8.20pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host.

How to watch men’s 400m final

TV channel: In the UK, the men’s 400m final will be shown live on both BBC One (free-to-air) and Eurosport.

Live stream: You can also watch live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while subscribers can also visit the discovery+ | Paris 2024 app and website.

Live blog: Follow live coverage of the race with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris