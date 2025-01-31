Matthew Lillard Appears to Confirm Return as Original “Scream ”Villain Stu Macher After 28 Years — See the Video

The actor played one of the original Ghostface killers in the franchise's first 1996 installment

Matthew Lillard said he'd be right baaack!

The actor sent Scream fans into a tizzy when, on Thursday, Jan. 30, he appeared to tease his return as original co-Ghostface Stu Macher on social media. His post came as Deadline reported his return to the franchise in the upcoming Scream 7.

Presented without caption, a video posted to Lillard's Instagram grid showed a hand writing out one of Stu's memorable quotes from near the end of the original 1996 film: "My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!"

Fans were beside themselves in the comments, with one writing, "Our king returns to the screen as he always said he'd be right back!!!" and another quoting another of Stu's iconic lines: "I'm feeling a little woozy here! 🔪."

PEOPLE is out to reps for Lillard, 55, and Spyglass Media Group for comment.

Lillard first appeared in the Wes Craven-directed Scream as high-school student Stu, a horror-movie-obsessed friend of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) who is eventually revealed to be one of the killers behind the Ghostface mask, alongside Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich).

In the movie, Billy is killed with a gunshot to the head by Sidney, while Stu seemingly meets his end when she pushes a TV onto his head — all after Billy and Stu stab each other repeatedly, in an attempt to make themselves look like victims — but Stu's death is never confirmed.

And while Lillard has not reprised his role as Stu in the nearly three decades since Scream was released, he did appear in cameos in Scream 2 (1997) and the fifth movie, Scream (2022), the former as a partygoer and the latter in a voiceover role.

News of Lillard's addition to the cast of Scream 7 comes as Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos were also confirmed to have boarded the slasher sequel. The film will be helmed by Scream creator and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson, his first time in the franchise's director's seat.

Moviestore/Shutterstock From L: Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard in Scream (1996)

Lillard, Foley, 52, and Consuelos, 53, join several legacy cast members in the upcoming sequel, including Campbell, 51, and Courteney Cox.



New additions Isabel May plays the daughter of Campbell's final-girl character Sidney, and Joel McHale joins as Sidney's husband Mark (who is not the same Mark that Patrick Dempsey played in Scream 3).

Celeste O'Connor, McKenna Grace, Asa Germann and Sam Rechner are also among the cast, while Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will reprise their roles from the previous two films, following the exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Plot details for Scream 7, slated for a release in theaters on Feb. 27, 2026, are unknown at this time.

Read the original article on People