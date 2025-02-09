Matthew Lillard Jokes He's Returning to the “Scream ”Franchise as a 'Fairy Godmother': 'It's Gonna Slay'

The actor first appeared to tease a return as his co-Ghostface character Stu Macher from the first film on Instagram on Jan. 30

It's a scream, baby!

On Friday, Feb. 7, Matthew Lillard - who played Stu Macher in the original Scream - officially confirmed he will be re-joining the franchise during an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando.

Lillard, 55, was joined by his fellow Scream veteran Skeet Ulrich for a panel at the Orange County Convention Center, where they discussed the franchise and Lillard's upcoming return.

"I've been asked literally 1,000 times a day since the first movie ended if I'm coming back. And I'm happy to report I am," Lillard said.

As for whether he'd be reprising his role as Stu, the actor joked, "I come back as a fairy godmother. It’s gonna slay."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ulrich, 55, then told the crowd, "Matt called me and told me when word came down, and I was so ecstatic for him because anybody who's been to one of these or knows him or has followed him knows how much he has wanted that, so I'm very happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Related: Skeet Ulrich Says Scream Was 'Almost Shut Down' After Studio Saw the Iconic Drew Barrymore Scene

Lillard first appeared to tease his return as villain Stu on Thursday, Jan. 30, posting a video to his Instagram grid that showed a hand writing out one of his character's memorable quotes from near the end of the original Scream: "My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!"



Fans were beside themselves in the comments, with one writing, "Our king returns to the screen as he always said he'd be right back!!!" and another quoting another of Stu's iconic lines: "I'm feeling a little woozy here! 🔪."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor first appeared in the Wes Craven-directed Scream as high school student Stu, a horror-movie-obsessed friend of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) who is eventually revealed to be one of the killers behind the Ghostface mask, alongside Billy Loomis (Ulrich).

In the movie, Billy is killed with a gunshot to the head by Sidney, while Stu seemingly meets his end when she pushes a TV onto his head — all after Billy and Stu stab each other repeatedly, in an attempt to make themselves look like victims. But Stu's death is never confirmed.



And while Lillard has not reprised his role as Stu in the nearly three decades since Scream was released, he did appear in cameos in Scream 2 (1997) and the fifth movie, Scream (2022), the former as a partygoer and the latter in a voiceover role. Ulrich, meanwhile, returned as Billy in the fifth film and Scream VI (2023), in the form of visions from his daughter Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera).



Dimension Films Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich in Scream (1996)

Related: Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley Are Returning for Scream 7. But What Really Happened to Their Characters?

ADVERTISEMENT

Scream 7 will be helmed by the slasher franchise's creator and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson, marking his first time in the saga's director's seat.

Scott Foley — who first appeared in 2000's Scream 3 — and Mark Consuelos have also been confirmed to have joined Scream 7. They join several legacy cast members in the upcoming sequel, including Campbell and Courteney Cox.

New additions Isabel May plays the daughter of Campbell's final-girl character Sidney, and Joel McHale joins as Sidney's husband Mark (who is not the same Mark that Patrick Dempsey played in Scream 3).

Celeste O'Connor, McKenna Grace, Asa Germann and Sam Rechner are also among the cast, while Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown will reprise their roles from the previous two films, following the exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Scream 7 hits theaters Feb. 27, 2026.

Read the original article on People