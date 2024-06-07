Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves and Daughter Vida, 14, Radiate in Red Looks at N.Y.C. Hermès Event

The model, 41, and her actor husband, 54, share daughter Vida, 14, and songs Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey and her daughter are stepping out in style in New York City.

On Thursday, June 6, the model and wife of Matthew McConaughey, 41, entered an Hermès Birkin event in N.Y.C. hand-in-hand with her 14-year-old daughter Vida.

The mother-daughter duo showed out in matching red looks, each complete with black accessories.

The mother of three wore a matching maxi skirt and crop top set featuring a textured pattern and scalloped edges. She paired the set with black heels, a black clutch, gold bangles and a single gold chain around her neck.

Vida wore a high-waisted, ribbed mini skirt and a cropped ribbed zip-up jacket to match. Just like her mom, she finished the look with black ballet flats and gold chunky earrings.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

In addition to Vida, the couple shares ​​sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10.

In April, the full family made a rare appearance as they attended the 12th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in Austin, Texas.

Levi and Livingston dressed smartly in black suits, with their dad, 54, opting for a navy suit and white shirt, while Vida looked just like her model mom in a pale pink strappy gown. Meanwhile, Camila sported a black off-the-shoulder dress featuring sequins on the bodice for the occasion.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey attend the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) is the joint fundraising effort of the actor, football coach Mack Brown and country musician Jack Ingram.

According to the organization’s website, the Gala is their biggest fundraising night and is part of a two-day event offering music, golf and fashion “benefiting select non-profit organizations that each reflect the MJ&M goal to empower kids.



