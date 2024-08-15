Matthew Perry death: Doctor asked ‘how much will this moron pay’ for drugs

Charges were filed against several individuals in the death of Matthew Perry - David M Benett

Matthew Perry’s personal assistant allegedly injected him more than 20 times with ketamine in the four days leading up to his death, according to charges filed in California.

Two doctors, another acquaintance and a woman known as the “ketamine queen” are among several people who have been charged with providing him the ketamine that caused his death, according to court papers filed in California.

A doctor named in an indictment filed on Wednesday said in a text message that he “wondere[d] how much this moron will pay” for the drugs.

Some allegedly involved in distributing the drugs referred to vials of ketamine as “Dr Pepper”, “cans” and “bots”, the prosecutors said.

Charges were filed against several individuals accused of variously distributing ketamine and methamphetamine, and falsifying records related to a federal investigation.

Salvador Plasencia, a doctor at an urgent care centre, and a woman prosecutors said was known as the “ketamine queen” are among those accused of supplying drugs to Perry, who was found dead at his LA home last year with ketamine in his system.

This is a breaking news story follow for updates.