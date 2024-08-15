Matthew Perry: Five charged - including two doctors - over ketamine death of Friends star

One of the doctors accused over the ketamine-related death of troubled Friends star Matthew Perry wrote in a text: "I wonder how much this moron will pay".

The text was written by Salvador Plasencia, a medical doctor known as "Dr. P", who is one of five defendants charged in relation to the actor's death.

Others charged include Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen", Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in personal assistant, Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of the TV star, and another doctor, Mark Chavez.

It comes after Perry was found dead in a swimming pool at his California home in October 2023.

A grand jury indictment filed in California alleges Plasencia sold ketamine and paraphernalia such as syringes to Perry's assistant and taught him how to inject the drug, without the proper safety equipment.

Iwamasa administered "multiple doses" of ketamine to the actor on 28 October 2023, "resulting in [his] death and serious bodily injury", it added.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office attributed Perry's death to the acute effects of ketamine - a sedative that can be used as a recreational drug, as well as to treat depression.

Police said back in May that they were working with federal authorities to investigate the source of the ketamine the 54-year-old actor had consumed.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but his last session took place more than a week prior to his death, a post-mortem report found in December.

The report said the amount of ketamine in his blood was in the range used for general anaesthetic during surgery.

The star had been open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction, and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

