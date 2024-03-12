Matthew Perry's will leaves $1 million in trust

The Friends star, who died in October 2023, wanted to "leave a majority of his belongings to a trust", according to the will he wrote in 2009.Matthew Perry has left over $1 million in a trust named after a Woody Allen character. The documents, obtained by TMZ, show that Matthew created the Alvy Singer Living Trust, named after Woody Allen's 1977 Annie Hall character. Matthew, 54, was worth around $120 million when he died, but the documents show additional assets that weren't in his private trust are worth around $1 million.