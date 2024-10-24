Matty Healy ‘not interested in’ writing about publicly known ‘romantic liaisons’

The 1975 singer Matty Healy has said he is “not interested in” writing about the “casual romantic liaisons” he has “become known for”.

The music star, 35, who was rumoured to have had a brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2023 after her split from actor Joe Alwyn, spoke during an appearance on Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll Podcast.

Fans thought Swift, 34, had hinted at her break-up with British actor Alwyn and Healy in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, as well as her current romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

On the podcast, Healy said: “If I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me, or my casual romantic liaisons, or my, whatever it may be, that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.

“I think that’s an obvious thing to draw from. I’m just not interested in it.

“And I think that the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against.

“So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is going to be like, two years old.”

“I see people doing that as well, and it’s just not interesting,” he added.

Summing up his music, he said: “My work is, I hope, interesting art pop that provokes, that maybe helps popularise academic subjects that I’m really interested in.”

Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

The first track on Swift’s 2024 album, titled Fortnight, featuring US rapper Post Malone, was interpreted by fans to be about Swift’s rumoured relationship with Healy.

In the song she sings “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you for only a fortnight” and “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

While Swift never namechecks Healy, a number of other songs appear to reference him, including Guilty As Sin? on which she sings about having “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past while in a relationship.

Last May, Healy made a surprise appearance during the Nashville performance of Swift’s Eras tour to play with her support act, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Healy, whose band has had hits with songs including Girls, Chocolate and The Sound, is now in a relationship with model Gabbriette.