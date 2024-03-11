Maude Foundation donating $150K for a solar program in Wetaskiwin

A Wetaskiwin-based charitable organization has proposed a large donation to help get a solar program off the ground in the city.

The Maude Foundation, founded by John Maude and Susan Quinn, presented a proposal to the city on Feb. 21. Under the proposal, the foundation would donate a grant totaling no more than $150K to the City of Wetaskiwin residents.

The program would give “residential homeowners the opportunity to use the funds for installation purposes”.

“There is no city tax associated with this. The only thing that the city would be doing is to develop the program,” Wetaskiwin city manager Sue Howard said.

As per the foundation’s request, the Council has directed the administration to prepare an application for the program.

The city said it’s going to be a multi-year donation designated for residential homeowners.

Once approved, ten applicants will be accepted each year.

Each applicant will receive no more than $6,000 and is required to install a minimum 4KWH solar panel, as per the city manager. Howard detailed that it would be enough amount of power to turn all the items inside a house.

“The Maude Foundation would like to ensure the application is simple, supports applicants that otherwise would not be able to complete this upgrade, and will help residents lower their power costs,” read part of the report to the council.

The city noted that the program will help those homeowners reduce their power costs.

In the meantime, Dean Billingsley thanked the foundation for the donation.

“We’re so lucky to have someone or an organization such as Maude Foundation in our community to hand $150K to our community with no strings attached. I would personally like to thank them for their contribution,” Billingsley said.

Qiam Noori, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ponoka News