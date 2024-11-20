Maura Higgins insists she's 'single' despite Pete Wicks romance rumours ahead of entering I'm A Celeb jungle

Maura Higgins has insisted she is single despite being linked to Pete Wicks ahead of her entry into I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Love Island star, 33, enjoyed a date with TOWIE alum Wicks, 36, last week before she jetted off to Australia for her late entry into the jungle on Thursday.

She was also spotted kissing the Dancing On Ice star at the Pride of Britain Awards and outside a restaurant in London last month.

However, Higgins shut down any reports that the duo are in a relationship when questioned by The Mirror.

“I mean, I've been on a date with many people,” the reality star said.

“I'm not [dating]. Where have you heard that? I date but I'm very much single. People go on dates.”

Wicks has also struck up romance rumours with his Dancing On Ice partner Jowita Przystal (PA Media)

“Like everyone goes on dates, but then it suddenly becomes that I am in a relationship with this person, or that person,” Higgins added.

She added to MailOnline that she hadn’t spoken to Wicks about her upcoming three-week stint in the jungle.

Higgins also addressed rumours that he might fly out to Australia, saying, “I know nothing. He’s not said that to me anyway.’”

When asked who will greet her in Australia when she leaves the jungle, she said: “Some of my friends said they would but I don't know, it'd be a nice surprise whoever's there.”

The Irish TV personality previously said of Wicks: “I adore him, he's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.”

There have also been reports swirling that Wicks has grown close to his dance partner, Jowita Przystal, on Dancing On Ice.

Higgins will enter the jungle on Thursday night as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

She will join famous faces like Coleen Rooney, McFly’s Danny Jones, and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse.

The TV presenter is heading to the jungle after enjoying a lavish getaway in Las Vegas on behalf of SpaceNK.

She watched Adele perform at her Las Vegas residency with a group of friends, including Stacey Solomon, during the luxurious break.

Higgins admitted on the last day of the trip that she was “ruined” after a few nights of hard partying.

The reality star shared a moody selfie in bed with a cup of tea on her Instagram Story on Monday and wrote: “'Sin City has ruined me and yes that's last night's makeup in my hairline and patchy tan on my chest.”