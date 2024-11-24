Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks' relationship timeline - and real reason for split

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins seen attending the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images) (Getty Images)

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here's!newest campmate Maura Higgins has on numerous occasions been linked romantically to Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks. One is an Irish beauty with flawless skin and a killer physique, and the other is a piercing blue-eyed male with curly brunette locks – they seem like a match made in heaven.

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks seen attending the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 (Getty Images)

However, there's more to their relationship than meets the eye and it all began back in 2019 when the rumoured couple first met after Maura's stint on Love Island. HELLO! have delved into the pair’s relationship timeline.

Dining for lunch together - August

Pete and Maura were spotted on an al fresco lunch date at the Broadwick Soho hotel and even shared a kiss.

Supporting each other on social media – September

Maura issued Pete a supportive message on her Instagram story after the release of his memoir Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered. The TV personality wrote: "Proud of you."

The pair have also played into the dating rumours as Maura donned a t-shirt with a photograph of the couple kissing printed onto it alongside the words ‘We can’t be friends’. Posing next to Pete's best friend and former I’m a Celeb star Sam Thompson, Maura put on a serious face. The Irish beauty wore the t-shirt while supporting the double act as they recorded their Staying Relevant podcast, live at Hammersmith Apollo. Maura shared a photo of herself in the humours look to her Instagram story and wrote: "Hilarious night...U smashed it."

The television duo are best friends (Getty Images)

You may also like

Pete appears on Olivia Attwood's podcast – October

The Strictly star was a guest on the So Wrong It’s Right with Olivia Atwood podcast in October. The former Love Island contestant quizzed Pete over his relationship status with Maura. Olivia said: "Your dating life. Maura Higgins."

Pete replied: "Me and Maura have known each other for a long time."

Olivia added: "You've had a kiss, we've seen it!", to which Pete responded: "No, you haven't seen it."

The podcast host didn’t give up her grilling easily and said: "We've seen a picture of it."

Maura appears on Paul C. Brunson's podcast – October

During her appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, Maura was asked by the host about her relationship with Pete. The television star said: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person.

"Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.

"Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."

Pride of Britain Awards - October

The couple were seen getting cosy in the Red Bar of London's Grosvenor House Hotel where they attended the Pride of Britain afterparty.

Maura Higgins stunned in a black gown for the event (Getty)

London dinner date - October

Maura and Pete were spotted sharing a kiss in the street outside the restaurant Gloria in Shoreditch.

Spending quality time together before Maura headed into the jungle – November

The pair were photographed enjoying a date night at the London Palladium to watch a performance by pianist Ludovico Einaudi. The Love Island Games host documented the evening on her Instagram story and posted a black and white picture outside the theatre with the caption: "I've been counting down the days @ludovico_einaudi."

Afterwards, Maura shared a video of the stunning performance and wrote: "Cried all night long."

The presenter often oozes style (Instagram)

Maura exuded chic during the romantic evening as she donned a white frilly skirt with a black velvet waistcoat. The look was accessorised with a pair of pointed toe heels and small clutch. Pete appeared sleek and sophisticated in a roll neck and black suit.

Maura shuts down the dating rumours – November

Maura was quick to shut down the rumours in an interview with The Mirror. "I mean, I've been on a date with many people," the reality star said.

"I'm not [dating]. Where have you heard that? I date but I'm very much single. People go on dates."

"Like everyone goes on dates, but then it suddenly becomes that I am in a relationship with this person, or that person," she added.