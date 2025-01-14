Mauritius PM ‘to meet senior government figures’ over Chagos Islands deal

David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

Mauritius’s prime minister is to meet senior government figures, reports have suggested, amid claims that a deal for the UK relinquish control the Chagos Islands is nearing completion.

The UK and Mauritius said they have made “good progress” on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

Media reports have suggested the future of the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia – the largest island in the Chagos archipelago – might be secured for only 50 years rather than the 99 years initially discussed.

Navin Ramgoolam
Navin Ramgoolam (John Marshall Mantel/AP)

Mr Ramgoolam is expected hold a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning at 6.30am UK time to sign off the deal.

Downing Street would not be drawn into saying whether the 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia base could be shortened as part of the deal.

“Once an agreement is reached, further details of the treaty will be put before both Houses for scrutiny and treaty ratification in the usual way,” a No 10 spokesman said.

He insisted the UK would “only agree to a deal that’s in our best interests” and “would never make any agreement that compromises national security”.

Pressed about whether the deal could be reduced to 50 years, the spokesman responded: “As I say, it is a long-term deal. We are not going to agree to a deal, finalise a deal, that is not on our terms, that doesn’t secure the strong protections I just talked about.”

The spokesman also denied the UK was trying to get a deal over the line before Mr Trump is inaugurated as US president.

Senior figures in the incoming US administration have voiced doubts about the deal as it could weaken US influence in the Indian Ocean, where China is seeking to strengthen its ties.

“We’ve never put an exact date on it. We don’t intend to. It’s in everyone’s interest to progress the deal,” the No 10 spokesman said when asked about the US inauguration.

The UK is said to be considering sweetening the deal by frontloading payments to Mauritius.

Downing Street has repeatedly refused to be drawn on how much the deal to give up the islands and lease back the base for 99 years will cost the British taxpayer.

The Financial Times has reported the offer stands at around £90 million per year.

In the Commons, the Conservatives urged caution from the Government and suggested ministers hold off for at least week, given hostility to the proposed arrangement from Mr Trump’s allies.

“If this is such a good deal, why’s he so secretive about it?” shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy replied: “I know that the shadow foreign secretary is new to the job but I just remind her that it was her government that did 10 rounds of negotiation on this issue, we picked it up, and remind her that the White House, State Department and the Pentagon believe that this is a good deal – as does the Indian government.”

