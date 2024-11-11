Mauritius prime minister says party is headed for defeat in Sunday's vote

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius incumbent prime minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a huge defeat following Sunday's parliamentary election.

"L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country," Jugnauth told reporters.

Voters went to the polls to elect lawmakers for the 62 seats in parliament for the next five years, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances.

Whichever party or coalition gets more than half the seats in parliament also wins the prime minister's post.

(Reporting by Villen Anganan; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Bate Felix)

