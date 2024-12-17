Mauritius rejects Chagos deal in blow for Starmer

Donald Trump strongly opposes the deal because of the impact it would have on the US air base on Diego Garcia island - Pictures from History/Getty Images Contributor

Mauritius has rejected the terms of the deal to hand over the Chagos Islands in a major blow to Sir Keir Starmer.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the country’s new prime minister, told MPs that the agreement was not good enough and must be renegotiated.

In a statement to the Mauritian parliament, he said the pact “would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect from such an agreement”.

His announcement will come as a major embarrassment to Sir Keir, who made striking the deal one of his first major foreign policy moves.

Mr Ramgoolam was elected as the new leader of Mauritius last month, replacing the previous prime minister, who had brokered the deal with No 10.

One of his first acts in power was to order a review of the draft agreement, which had been rushed through ahead of the nation’s general election.

In a statement to the country’s parliament on Tuesday, Mr Ramgoolam said the review, which was carried out by legal advisers, had recommended renegotiating the deal.

Mr Ramgoolam told MPs that he had relayed that message to Jonathan Powell, the UK’s National Security Adviser, during a meeting last week.

The Mauritian prime minister said: “Mauritius made clear that while it is still [our] belief to conclude an agreement with the UK, the draft agreement that was shown to us after the general election is one which, in our view, would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect from such an agreement.

“Mauritius therefore accordingly submitted counter-proposals to the UK so that an agreement which is in the best interests of Mauritius can be concluded.

“The response of the UK to our counter-proposal was received yesterday afternoon and is now currently being considered.”

The announcement adds to growing expectations that the agreement is likely to collapse following the election of Donald Trump.

The US president-elect strongly opposes the deal because of the impact it would have on the US air base on Diego Garcia.

There have been concerns that Mauritius, a trade ally of China, could allow Beijing to snoop on the strategically vital airfield.

The proposed agreement would end 200 years of British rule in the Chagos Islands, a remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

It would hand the tiny atoll over to Mauritius, which is 1,400 miles away and has never had sovereignty over the territory before.

Diego Garcia is the most important of the islands involved because it is host to a regionally significant American airbase.

US jets operated out of the base, which is strategically located in the middle of the Indian Ocean, during the wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, is among those who have been advising Mr Trump about the deal.