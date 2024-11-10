Mauritius votes under shadow of wire-tapping scandal, Chagos deal

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, surrounded by his party supporters, on 20 October, 2024 in Mahébourg, Mauritius.

Mauritius votes on Sunday in a legislative election overshadowed by a wire-tapping scandal that has sparked concerns over the erosion of rights in the Indian Ocean nation. The poll follows last month's historic agreement granting Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands after a lengthy legal battle with Britain.

Mauritus, a scattering of islands about 850 kilometres east of Madagascar, prides itself on being a secure and prosperous nation.

More than one million Mauritians are registered to vote in the 12th legislative election since gaining independence from Britain in 1968.

The ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) is seeking to retain its majority and offer its leader, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, a second five-year term.

His main opponent is Navin Ramgoolam, Labour Party leader and head of the progressive Alliance of Change, who is a former prime minister and son of Mauritius’s first leader.

Jugnauth, who won by a wide margin in 2019, is facing challenges following leaked phone calls recordings involving politicians, diplomats and journalists, which surfaced online in October.

The government responded last week by banning social media, but public outcry from opposition parties and local media forced it to change tack within 24 hours.

There are, however, growing fears about the state of democracy.

(with AFP)



