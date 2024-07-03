Maverick hockey will dedicate Mike Kemp Ice during matchup against Wisconsin

CBC

Four NHL players charged with sexual assault in an incident stemming back to their days as Canadian world junior champions have not been re-signed to their respective teams. Dillon Dubé, formerly with the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with the New Jersey Devils, and Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers were all on leave with pay. They'll now be free agents after the Sunday signing deadline passed.Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton was also charged in the assault case involvi