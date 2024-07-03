Maverick hockey will dedicate Mike Kemp Ice during matchup against Wisconsin
Omaha hockey revealed its full schedule on Tuesday.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
The Atlantic Division got down to business ahead of NHL free agency.
The Nashville Predators made a huge splash when free agency opened Monday by signing Stanley Cup champion forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in a series of moves topping $100 million that made Smashville the center of attention on a record-setting, billion-dollar day across the NHL.
When the Tampa Bay Lightning made moves at the NHL draft to clear salary cap space, general manager Julien BriseBois hoped a variety of factors would entice players to sign as free agents.
Fans of the Buffalo Sabres will have to get used to seeing two longtime players in new uniforms next season. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons have officially signed with new teams.
One day after reveling in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship for a final time, Florida Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito and his team quickly got to work as the free agent market opened at noon Monday.
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
Christian Pulisic and the United States were dumped out of the Copa America last night and they lost 1-0 against Uruguay to mean they exited at the group stage.Having won their opening game 2-0 agains...
The NHL lifted its ban on longtime coach Joel Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac on Monday, clearing the way for their return to the league more than two years after they were punished in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
The 2024 UEFA European Championship is down to its final eight after four days of round-of-16 matches.
Even a COVID boost wasn't enough to keep the facility open.
The Foo Fighters frontman ditched his rock star grunge to adhere to the famously strict dress code in the Royal Box at the tennis tournament
Norris called Verstappen “stupid, desperate and reckless” after the incident.
Four NHL players charged with sexual assault in an incident stemming back to their days as Canadian world junior champions have not been re-signed to their respective teams. Dillon Dubé, formerly with the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with the New Jersey Devils, and Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers were all on leave with pay. They'll now be free agents after the Sunday signing deadline passed.Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton was also charged in the assault case involvi
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, plans to sign a multi-year guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bobby Bonilla, 61, earns $1.19 million from the Mets and $500,000 from the Orioles annually. His deferred contracts are chump change compared to Shohei Ohtani's deal.
Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at the European Championship. The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose from his country's opening game at Euro 2024. “Everything in front of him is fine, but there’s a delay with his peripheral vision.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
BROSSARD, Que. — Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday. The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26. The deal for the six-foot-three, 230-pound winger inked Monday as NHL free agency opened carries an average annual value of $7.6 million. Slafkovsky, who put pen to paper the first day he was eligible for a maximum-term agreement, had 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24. Selected first overall
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — No one does high drama in international soccer to such an operatic extent as Cristiano Ronaldo.