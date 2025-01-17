Max George shares his fears in heartbreaking video moments before emergency heart surgery

Max George has shared a video of himself “s***ting it” with fear before his emergency heart surgery.

The Wanted singer, 36, had a pacemaker fitted after being rushed to hospital in December following issues with his heart.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared behind-the-scenes clips from his hospital stay, including one recorded on his way to the cardiology room.

“Feel like s**t,” he said, looking sombre while being wheeled through the hospital corridors on a bed.

“They’re gonna do some more tests and stuff so fingers crossed.”

He wrote in the caption: “[The video] is one of only a few that I can see where I’m genuinely s***ting it. Feels weird to watch... But it’s a reminder of the journey.”

He also posted a video of himself laughing at the patient snoring in the bed next to him (Instagram/Max George)

George also posted a video of himself seemingly filmed post-operation, in which he jokingly grumbled about the snoring patient in the bed next to him and the noisy fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just looking back at some of my time in hospital... COMPLETELY forgot how the snoring next to me kept me in good spirits the first night!!” he wrote.

“Whoever that man was... THANK YOU!”

George had the pacemaker fitted due to a 2:1 block, meaning his heart was beating with an abnormal rhythm.

He was released in time for Christmas and has been recovering at home with his girlfriend, actress Maisie Smith.

Last week, the Glad You Came singer said he will have a lung biopsy to shed light on his heart problems.

“The doctors have discovered enlarged lymph nodes on my lungs,” he told The Sun.

“This could be a sign of what caused my heart problems. I’ve got to have a lung biopsy in a couple of weeks. It sounds pretty gnarly. It might tell us what the cause was.”

The procedure involves a small piece of lung tissue being removed and sent to a laboratory to be examined and checked for abnormal cells, according to the NHS.

ADVERTISEMENT

George also recalled writing his will from his hospital bed while convinced he would die before receiving lifesaving surgery.

“That first night I wrote a will, I thought I was going to die,” the musician said.

“When you get told that, you really realise what your responsibilities are. I’ve got a partner, Maisie, I’ve got a family. I’ve got two little nephews and all of that stuff really comes to the front of it all.”