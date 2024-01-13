Advertisement

Max Klesmit's 24 points help No. 15 Wisconsin top Northwestern 71-63

  • Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) drives against Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) drives against Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Max Klesmit, center, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer, top, and Boo Buie, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's Max Klesmit, center, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer, top, and Boo Buie, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) shoots past Northwestern's Blake Preston (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) shoots past Northwestern's Blake Preston (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin coach Greg Gard celebrates after Max Klesmit made a 3-point basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin coach Greg Gard celebrates after Max Klesmit made a 3-point basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Northwestern's Boo Buie, rear, reaches in on Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Northwestern's Boo Buie, rear, reaches in on Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots over Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) and Matthew Nicholson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots over Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) and Matthew Nicholson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Wisconsin's John Blackwell (25) shoots against Northwestern's Ryan Langborg (5) and Matthew Nicholson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Wisconsin's John Blackwell (25) shoots against Northwestern's Ryan Langborg (5) and Matthew Nicholson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • Northwestern coach Chris Collins watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
    Northwestern coach Chris Collins watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
TAMIRA MADSEN
·2 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored a career-high 24 points and A.J. Storr added 14 to help No. 15 Wisconsin hold off Northwestern 71-63 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (13-3, 5-0) has won six straight games and is the only undefeated team in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers' 5-0 start in league play is the first since the 2007-08 season.

Klesmit was 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the win.

Boo Buie scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2). Brooks Barnhizer had 12 second-half points for Northwestern. The Wildcats never led in the second half but tied the game twice with less than 4:12 left in the game.

Wisconsin led 67-63 with 1:19 left. The Wildcats were forced to foul in the final minute, and Chucky Hepburn and Storr combined for four free throws to seal the victory.

In the first half, Klesmit’s jumper at the 4:06 mark capped a 10-0 run that gave the Badgers a 29-19 lead with 4:06 remaining.

Barnhizer scored two field goals early in the second half to keep Northwestern close.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Steven Crowl had no apparent issues with a left knee contusion suffered before Wisconsin’s recent 71-60 win at Ohio State. Tyler Wahl finished with 11 points on Saturday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats didn’t get much early help on offense, outside of Buie. Northwestern shot 36% from the field in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin: Will likely move up a few spots in the next AP poll.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: At Penn State on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball