Max Murray drafted

Chargers’ Cameron Dicker incredibly nailed the NFL’s first fair catch kick in nearly 50 years
The Los Angeles Chargers dusted off one of the most obscure rules in the NFL book to land a field goal before halftime on Thursday night. As the Chargers trailed the Denver Broncos 21-10, the team called a fair catch on a punt as time expired in the second quarter. Rather…
- FTW Outdoors
Brock Purdy gave his O-line trucks worth almost his entire 2024 salary
Brock Purdy is probably going to get a much bigger contract at some point, but for now, the San Francisco 49ers QB makes just under $1 million a year, per Spotrac. So what do you do when you're supposed to gift something awesome to your offensive line like
- People
NFL Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow Give Their Offensive Lines Unbelievable Christmas Gifts
It's a good time to be an offensive lineman in the NFL this holiday season!
- The Independent
Travis Kelce appears to hint at retirement after saying he might have played his last game in Cleveland
Kelce is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Kansas City Chiefs
- The Canadian Press
Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers' Dicker makes NFL's first fair-catch kick in 48 years
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Of all the rules in football, Jim Harbaugh considers the obscure fair-catch kick to be his favorite.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Former Ottawa Senator Says He Was In Tears After Being 'Blindsided' By The Nashville Predators Last Year
After being bought out by the Predators, the former Senator now has more points than anyone in Nashville.
- FTW Outdoors
Daniel Jones did the classiest thing for the Giants' offensive line despite the team releasing him
It's tradition for an NFL team's quarterback -- and sometimes, running backs do it -- to buy lavish gifts for the offensive line that protects them. This year, Brock Purdy gave his line trucks and the Bengals' Joe Burrow gave his O-line katanas. But
- The Canadian Press
An 'embarrassing' night for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who fall by 51 at Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Curry had a game like none other in his career. It was part of an awful night for the Golden State Warriors.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward's NHL Career Is Likely Over
This former Bruins forward's NHL career is likely over.
- FTW Outdoors
Garrett Wilson reportedly wants off the Jets and has the Madden rating to make it happen
These days, it's very hard to deny the New York Jets are a glorified circus act masquerading as a professional football team. After promises of being this moribund franchise's savior, Aaron Ro
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Rangers Reportedly Clearing The Decks For A Big Move
An NHL Insider believes Chris Drury has a grand plan as the Rangers continue to make small trades.
- Yahoo Sports
Keys to a fantasy football victory in Week 16
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers his key findings that will lead you a victory in Week 16.
- Entertainment Weekly
Jeff Probst calls “Survivor 47” winner one of franchise's 'best overall players' (exclusive)
The host also weighs in on final Tribal Council and that dramatic fire contest.
- The Canadian Press
Grizzlies make franchise-record 27 3s and rout Warriors 144-93, biggest win in NBA this season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Santi Aldama had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with 27 3-pointers in a 144-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, the biggest win in the NBA this season.
- FTW Outdoors
Shaq was pushed into the Christmas tree by Kenny Smith yet again on Inside the NBA
Fool him once, shame on Kenny Smith. But fool him twice, shame on Shaq. During a segment on Thursday night's edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, we saw them dive deep into their bag of tricks to pull out off a class prank. This included Smith tricking O'Neal into walking
- The Manual
F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new
F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. Because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, the competition is fierce and changes are common. The post F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new appeared first on The Manual.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Fred Couples to make PNC Championship debut with stepson Hunter
When Hunter Hannemann’s mom first started dating Couples, he didn’t realize that his future step-father was a Masters champion.
- The Canadian Press
Jalen Hurts fined for wearing mismatched cleats during Eagles' win over Steelers, AP source says
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $5,628 by the NFL for wearing mismatched cleats that were not “constitutional team colors,” a person familiar with the league's decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
- Yahoo Sports
Four candidates to be this season's surprise fantasy football playoff hero
Each year, some previously un-hyped player emerges from the depths of a roster and makes a surprise fantasy impact. Who will do it this season?
- The Hockey News
OHL Trade Candidates: Top 5 Players Who Could Be Moved Before Trade Deadline
Here are five OHL players who could be on the move leading up to the trade deadline