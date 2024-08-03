Max Whitlock knocked off final Olympic podium by Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan and ‘Pommel Horse Guy’

Max Whitlock was unable to sign off his decorated gymnastics career with a fourth consecutive Olympics medal as Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first ever gymnastics gold in the pommel horse final.

Whitlock had confirmed that the Paris 2024 would be his final Games after reversing his decision to retire and the 31-year-old was bidding to win a third consecutive gold on the apparatus he had dominated since Rio 2016, to add to his bronze from London 2012.

But McClenaghan, the two-time world champion from Northern Ireland, won a sensational gold with Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov taking silver and America’s Stephan Nedoroscik - aka “Pommel Horse Guy” - knocking Whitlock off the podium to win gold in a high-level final.

McClenaghan made history for Ireland (Getty Images)

McClenaghan had finished seventh on his Olympics debut in Tokyo three years ago after falling within 10 seconds of his routine, but the 25-year-old had become Ireland’s first world champion with back-to-back victories at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023. Nedoroscik’s won the world title the previous year, with Whitlock champion in 2019, and there were just 0.034 points to separate the trio in qualifying.

Nedoroscik’s decisive contribution to the USA’s bronze medal in the team all-around final had resulted in him becoming a viral meme as “Pommel Horse Guy” - Nedoroscik was named on the USA team despite not performing on any other apparatus, but his performance on the final rotation secured their first medal in 16 years in the men’s competition.

In the final, Kurbanov went first and set an immediately imposing score of 15.434. While Whitlock increased his difficult from qualifying his execution was not perfect and 15.200 ruled him out of gold medal contention, before he was surpassed by both McClenaghan - winning gold with 15.533 - and Nedoroscik with 15.300 - claiming the final place on the podium.

Earlier, Jake Jarmin won Great Britain’s first artistic gymnastics medal of Paris in the floor final, claiming an impressive bronze and Simone Biles landed her signature ‘Biles II’ on the vault to win a third gold medal of Paris 2024.

More follows