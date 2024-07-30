Maxwell Frost Has Picture-Perfect Response To Trump's Election Claim On Fox News

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) used two words and a quartet of photos in a scathing response to one of former President Donald Trump’s claims about his possible second term in the White House.

In a Fox News interview broadcast Monday, network host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about controversial remarks he made last week at a conservative Christian event in Florida.

In his speech, the GOP presidential nominee urged the crowd to “get out and vote, just this time,” adding that they won’t “have to vote again” in four years because “we’ll have it fixed so good.”

Trump’s comments ignited a firestorm of criticism from Democrats. Many felt the remarks were in line with the former president’s well-documented use of authoritarian rhetoric, and indicative of steps he may take to dismantle the electoral process if he returns to the White House.

INGRAHAM: They say you can't vote him because he'll never leave office



TRUMP: It's just unbelievable



INGRAHAM: But you will leave office after four years



TRUMP: Of course. By the way, and I did last time. pic.twitter.com/aCsa0eRD1B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2024

In his chat with Ingraham, Trump shrugged off such views, saying he’d “of course” leave office after a second four-year term.

“I did last time,” he said.

Frost, who is Generation Z’s first U.S. representative, responded to the interview with a reminder about Trump’s refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“Last time,” Frost wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside four photos of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was impeached and criminally charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, though he has denied any wrongdoing. If elected, he could potentially pardon himself of such charges, and he has hedged on whether he’ll accept the results of the 2024 election.

At this month’s Republican National Convention, election fraud was a running theme, which many saw as a GOP tactic to prepare for challenging the election results in November.

Related...