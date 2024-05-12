May 11 high school sports highlights

WMTW - Portland ME

Highlights from baseball, softball and lacrosse.

Latest Stories

  • Brandel Chamblee and LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim have heated, profanity-laden exchange on social media

    The gloves are off.

  • Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have differing opinions on Bennett-Marchand collision

    The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.

  • Sean Burroughs, former MLB player, Little League World Series and Olympic champion, dies at 43

    Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, has died. USA Today, citing unnamed sources, reported Burroughs died at Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, California, where he grew up. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, wrote in a statement posted on social media Friday.

  • 'We need to win': Maple Leafs brass hints at change after yet another playoff failure

    TORONTO — Keith Pelley was reminded of the first time he watched Liverpool play up close. The Premier League giant with an illustrious soccer history in both England and Europe are followed by a rabid supporters craving success. The club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem rings around its storied Anfield home at every match. Pelley saw similar passion from Toronto Maple Leafs fans this spring during a brief foray into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs' short playoff journey once again ended in

  • Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Maple Leafs, dead at 79

    TORONTO — Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79. The Maple Leafs confirmed his death on social media Saturday and a cause of death was not given. Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in the 1966-67 season. "We mourn th

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three RBIs help Blue Jays rally past Twins 10-8

    TORONTO — As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came to the plate in the sixth inning the fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation, already anticipating that he'd be able to drive in the tying run and maybe the go-ahead score. He didn't disappoint. Guerrero's two-run single in the sixth was his fourth hit as he finished with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base to help the Toronto Blue Jays rally past the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Guerrero said he knew the 35,069 fans were cheering him on w

  • After being savagely roasted, Tom Brady got support from his famous neighbor in Miami

    ‘I did fire him a message to check if he was OK’

  • Connor Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at hockey worlds

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on

  • Clement gets winning hit as Blue Jays rally to beat red-hot Twins 10-8

    TORONTO (AP) — Ernie Clement broke an 8-all tie with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who came in having lost six of eight. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in his 11th multihit game of the season as the Blue Jays used a season-best 16 hits to cool off the T

  • Cubs draw 6 bases-loaded walks in 5th vs. Pirates, most in 1 inning in 65 years

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs drew six bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, the most by a major league team in a single inning in 65 years. The last team to draw that many free passes with runners at every base in one inning was the Chicago White Sox, who had eight in the seventh inning on April 22, 1959, according to Major League Baseball. The inning began with prized Pirates rookie Paul Skenes giving up two hits, ending his big league debut. T

  • Djokovic says he's 'fine' after being hit on the head by a water bottle

    Novak Djokovic said he was “fine” after accidentally getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open on Friday. A man was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him.

  • Bruins, Panthers debate legality of Sam Bennett hit on Boston star Brad Marchand

    Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.

  • One’s the captain. One’s fighting to stay in the lineup. Both are sparking the Panthers

    Two players with nearly polar opposite roles are both finding ways to make key impacts for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.

  • Korda's record title hopes fade away at Founders Cup

    Nelly Korda's hopes of a record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA title fade at the Founders Cup.

  • Rory McIlroy denies Tiger Woods rift despite differing views on golf’s direction

    It has been reported that Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth vetoed the possibility of McIlroy rejoining the PGA Tour policy board.

  • Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze shined on Day 1 of Bears rookie minicamp

    The Bears' rookie quarterback-receiver duo of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze impressed on the first day of rookie minicamp.

  • Shaquille O'Neal Slams Shannon Sharpe in Ongoing MVP Feud: 'You Jealous'

    O'Neal penned a lengthy message for Sharpe on Instagram, accusing him of being jealous and needing to resort to "click bait"

  • Korda shoots 66, keeps bid alive for sixth straight LPGA Tour win

    CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda has no intention of letting anyone run away with the Cognizant Founders Cup and end her bid to become the first player to win six straight LPGA Tour tournaments. Hear that Rose Zhang and Madelene Sagstrom. Faced with a 10-stroke deficit starting her second round Friday in the event that honours the tour's founding members, Korda shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 in cold, damp conditions to move into third place, four shots behind leaders Zhang and Sagstrom with 36 hol

  • Rafael Nadal reconsidering his status for the French Open after a lopsided loss in Rome

    Fifteen days before he is scheduled to play in what will likely be his final French Open, Rafael Nadal is so unsatisfied with his level of tennis that he's still debating whether or not to go to Roland Garros. Nadal’s surgically repaired hip and his 37-year-old legs didn’t provide him with the necessary means to be competitive enough on Saturday as ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed the 22-time Grand Slam champion on the Spaniard’s beloved clay for a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the third round of the Italian Open. It was Nadal's first match against a top-10 player in 1½ years and he couldn't have been more disappointed.

  • Kentucky Derby stretch duel results in fine for jockey Tyler Gaffalione, but no suspension

    Jockey of Kentucky Derby second-place finisher Sierra Leone fined for making contact with third-place Forever Young during stretch battle.