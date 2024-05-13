MAY 12 FORECAST: Rain Chances Continue Overnight
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that scattered storms continue overnight with a low severe threat.
In case you missed the stunning nighttime spectacle of multicolored auroras dancing in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a chance Sunday evening to catch a glimpse – but not for everyone.
After thousands of residents in northeastern British Columbia were urged to evacuate from a wildfire spanning more than 4,000 acres on Saturday,
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
The threat for training thunderstorms moves into southern Ontario with heavy rain for Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Crews scraped the first shovelful of dirt from the top of the earthen dam, clearing another obstacle for people and salmon who rely on the Klamath.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 5/12.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just offshore the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — The northeastern British Columbia municipality where thousands have evacuated due to a fast-growing wildfire nearby urged all remaining residents to leave immediately Saturday despite improving weather conditions. In a joint statement, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nation said that people staying behind despite the evacuation orders should be aware that "emergency medical services are not available, nor are groceries or other amenities." "Ut
A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate, where the river empties into the sea.
Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.
Rio Grande do Sul has been facing heavy rains since last week, with 143 people confirmed to have lost their lives in the resulting floods so far.
CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports on the powerful solar storm across the globe.
Smoke travelling into Saskatchewan from wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta has prompted special air quality statements for parts of the province.Parts of northern and central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge and Meadow Lake, were under air quality statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada as of noon Saturday.Environment Canada said the plume of wildfire smoke is spreading southwards throughout Saskatchewan Saturday.The band of smoke will bring four to
Think of the Pacific Ocean like one enormous bathtub, and El Niño like a wave of warm water sloshing from one end of the bathtub to another.
The ongoing geomagnetic storm is expected to become more intense on Sunday once again, giving us another chance to see the northern lights.