‘May the Best Woman Win’: Nikki Haley Drops Mic as Ron DeSantis Bows Out

Nikki Haley reacted to news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination from a rally in New Hampshire, where she is campaigning in the few days leading up to the state’s make-or-break primary. DeSantis, who edged ahead of her to second place in last week’s Iowa Caucus, made a last jab at Haley before endorsing frontrunner Donald Trump on his exit, telling voters, “We can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.” Haley, in a show of diplomatic composure, ignored the jab and said DeSantis “ran a great race,” adding that he was “a good governor.” She will face Trump on Tuesday in the primary, hoping to lodge a come-from-behind win to clinch her party’s nomination. “There were 14 people in this race, a lot of them were fellas, and all the fellas have dropped out except this one,” she triumphantly told supporters. “May the best woman win.”

