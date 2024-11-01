‘There May Be Blood’: Tennessee Congressman Issues ‘Chaos’ Warning If Donald Trump Loses

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) expressed his fears that “there may be blood” if Democratic nominee Kamala Harris beats GOP rival Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Harris will “win the popular vote by five or six million votes, at least” and also win the electoral vote, Cohen predicted on Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live.”

But Trump, he continued, “won’t stop at anything and we’ll be in courts and we’ll be in litigation and he’ll be telling people again to go to the Capitol if you want to have a country and fight like hell.”

“There may be blood, and I’m concerned,” he added.

Cohen also warned there “could be behavior that’s untoward and violent anytime if Trump doesn’t win.”

“There could be chaos,” he said.

Host Dan Abrams acknowledged it’s “likely” Trump will declare victory, even if he loses. Trump has, of course, to this day refused to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

Watch the exchange here:

