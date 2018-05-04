May The Fourth Be With These Wonderful Tweets Celebrating 'Star Wars' Day

Folks around the world are marking this year's "Star Wars" Day in spectacular

Fans paid tribute this Friday, May 4, by riffing on the movie franchise’s iconic “may the Force be with you” catchphrase. Police services, celebrities, sports teams and more are all celebrating the date in their own amusing ways.

Here’s a sampling of the best tweets so far:

Good morning from D Unit!

Had a little extra help with our vehicle checks this morning.

Whatever intergalactic travels you are undertaking today, please drive safely.

5103YF #MayTheFourthBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/IaGMpxpzVa — CMPG (@CMPG) May 4, 2018

#MayTheFourthBeWithYou! To recognise an iconic set of movies, we reckon we should move to this set of icons ;) #StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/xg3yy9XPBr — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 4, 2018

‘Do. Or do not. There is no try.’



Yoda



#StarWarsDay — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) May 4, 2018

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th#MayTheFourth#MayThe4thBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

May the course be with you ️ #StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/SPMDtwSNUD — The Open (@TheOpen) May 4, 2018

We know it's May the 4th, but if you're caught speeding today, uttering lines such as 'this isn't the driver you're looking for' while waving your hand around will not get you out of a fine. Slow down, you must. #MayTheFourth#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/gw1um7kRRm — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 3, 2018

May the 4th be with you!



To celebrate #StarWarsDay, Hannah's on hand with her very best #Chewbacca impression... pic.twitter.com/i2NLIHZDwa — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) May 4, 2018

A bit of fun in our cloisters to celebrate #StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/x6ojaa8DMJ — University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) May 4, 2018

Happy #StarWarsDay! To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Force is “...an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us & penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” #MayThe4thBeWithYou

Today, let’s acknowledge the Force, connect with each other & bring peace to OUR galaxy. — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2018

Look what we found in @theUL Tower while working on the #ulTallTales exhibition - it's only a mint, first edition, 1970s @starwars pop-up book featuring @HamillHimself and the wonderful Carrie Fisher. Happy #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthpic.twitter.com/N5t3W09ead — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) May 4, 2018

Slept in my Star Wars jammies last night so I could wake up all Star Warsy this morning! #StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/hsW6Dw2psU — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) May 4, 2018