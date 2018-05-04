May The Fourth Be With These Wonderful Tweets Celebrating 'Star Wars' Day

Folks around the world are marking this year’s “Star Wars” Day in spectacular style.
Fans paid tribute this Friday, May 4, by riffing on the movie franchise’s iconic “may the Force be with you” catchphrase. Police services, celebrities, sports teams and more are all celebrating the date in their own amusing ways.
Here’s a sampling of the best tweets so far:
Good morning from D Unit!— CMPG (@CMPG) May 4, 2018
Had a little extra help with our vehicle checks this morning.
Whatever intergalactic travels you are undertaking today, please drive safely.
5103YF #MayTheFourthBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/IaGMpxpzVa
Today is my religious holiday... please respect it like I respect yours... #MayThe4thBeWithYou#MayTheFourth#StarWars#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/JRAHQqai3h— Lotus (@Lotus) May 4, 2018
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou! To recognise an iconic set of movies, we reckon we should move to this set of icons ;) #StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/xg3yy9XPBr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 4, 2018
#MayThe4thBeWithYou ...because you’re worth it.#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/6dNsL0mrsn— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 4, 2018
‘Do. Or do not. There is no try.’— Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) May 4, 2018
Yoda
#StarWarsDay
Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th#MayTheFourth#MayThe4thBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018
May the course be with you ️ #StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/SPMDtwSNUD— The Open (@TheOpen) May 4, 2018
We know it's May the 4th, but if you're caught speeding today, uttering lines such as 'this isn't the driver you're looking for' while waving your hand around will not get you out of a fine. Slow down, you must. #MayTheFourth#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/gw1um7kRRm— NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 3, 2018
May the 4th be with you!— The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) May 4, 2018
To celebrate #StarWarsDay, Hannah's on hand with her very best #Chewbacca impression... pic.twitter.com/i2NLIHZDwa
A bit of fun in our cloisters to celebrate #StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/x6ojaa8DMJ— University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) May 4, 2018
Uncovered footage of Darth Vader's pre-season fitness tests #MayThe4thBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/pSdfeDU2Et— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 4, 2018
Do. Or do not. There is no try. #Maythe4thbewithyou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/Wz405c452W— Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) May 3, 2018
The force is with me everyday #mrbean#MayThe4thBeWithYou#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/NlpAbYIXYn— Mr Bean (@MrBean) May 4, 2018
Happy #StarWarsDay! To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Force is “...an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us & penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” #MayThe4thBeWithYou— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2018
Today, let’s acknowledge the Force, connect with each other & bring peace to OUR galaxy.
Look what we found in @theUL Tower while working on the #ulTallTales exhibition - it's only a mint, first edition, 1970s @starwars pop-up book featuring @HamillHimself and the wonderful Carrie Fisher. Happy #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthpic.twitter.com/N5t3W09ead— Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) May 4, 2018
Slept in my Star Wars jammies last night so I could wake up all Star Warsy this morning! #StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/hsW6Dw2psU— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) May 4, 2018
It’s #StarWarsDay with @UBTECHRobotics! See how John Stones, @benmendy23 and @kylewalker2 fare as they accept a challenge from a First Order Stormtrooper! #maythe4thbewithyoupic.twitter.com/DTyHQIPEv9— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2018
Good morning to everyone, but especially @HamillHimself#StarWarsDaypic.twitter.com/br6V0iJn3v— Beano (@BeanoOfficial) May 4, 2018
It's been a while, but who can resist. #fb#MayThe4thBeWithYou#starwarsdaypic.twitter.com/V2x1Fwbv3y— Mundijong Police (@MundijongPol) May 4, 2018
I'll just leave this hut here...#MayTheFourthBeWithYou#StarWarsDay#MayThe4th#MayTheFourth#thephotohour#ukpotdpic.twitter.com/2Hm4X8XvpL— Mike Arreff (@MikeArreff) May 4, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.