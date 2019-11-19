I may lose England job if Euros go badly, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has said he may not be in charge of England at the 2022 World Cup if next summer's European Championships go badly.

Southgate's side qualified for Euro 2020 over the weekend by beating Montenegro and Kosovo and will enter the tournament as one of the favourites.

But the manager has said whether he survives in the job until the World Cup in Qatar two years later "will depend very much on how we get on next summer".

He said: "When you have a week like you've had, you sense that people can fall out of love with you and if there isn't a warmth for you to continue, then that can start to affect the team.

"So, I'm realistic about how quickly those tides can turn, but we've always planned short, mid and long-term over the last eight years."

Southgate endured a difficult week after a training camp row between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

Sterling was dropped for the Montenegro game after reportedly grabbing Gomez's throat - a punishment that did not sit well with some in the squad.

Southgate will be in close contact with the duo during a break that lasts until friendlies in March and will make personal visits to his other players.

"In this period, if you're going to bring the group together, there's got to be a real purpose," he said. "And that, for me, can't be just we're going out for dinner, you know?

"So, I don't think that's realistic. We didn't do it ahead of Russia. Their schedule with the clubs is so intense. So I think it's better to individually get to them, and we can pick up pretty quickly in March where we're at.

"I think preparation-wise, we got that pretty close to spot on in Russia, so we obviously have the draw, which then will enable us to finalise friendlies, and that sort of thing."

Southgate, who is contracted until after Qatar 2022, said he is confident ahead of the Euros, where all of England's group matches will be played at Wembley.

"We've got to have belief in what we're doing and execute the right preparation. We should go in feeling confident," he said.