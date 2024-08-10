"We may be poor, but we're people too": Residents at troubled mobile home park plead for help

WFTS-Tampa

People living in a troubled mobile home park in Pinellas County continue to plead for help after claiming they've been neglected by management and the county for years. "We may be poor and live in here, but we're people too," resident Erin Roth explained.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories