'May be unsafe': Cinnamon powder voluntarily recalled for elevated lead levels, FDA says

A brand of a popular household spice used to add a sweet flavor to many foods is being recalled.

IHA Beverage issued a voluntary recall for Super Cinnamon Powder due to elevated lead levels. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the recall alert on Monday, Nov. 18. The brand for the Super Cinnamon Powder is Super Brand.

Super Brand, which is distributed by IHA Beverage, is primarily sold to retail stores throughout California, the alert said. The alert also revealed that the product is sold in a few stores across the country. The cinnamon powder was not sold online.

Super Brand, which is distributed by IHA Beverage, is being recalled for elevated lead levels.

Elevated lead levels discovered in routine sampling

In the alert, the FDA said this recall was initiated due to routine sampling by the Arkansas Department of Health. The department found that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead, the alert said.

Before IHA Beverage issued a voluntary recall for the Super Cinnamon Powder on Nov. 18, the product was featured in a longer list of recalled cinnamon products announced by the FDA on Nov. 1. The Super Cinnamon Powder is featured alongside 10 other products that have been recalled for elevated lead levels.

“The company has ceased the distribution of the product as they continue their investigation as to what caused the problem,” the FDA said in the alert.

USA TODAY reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health for comment.

Here is what you need to know about the Super Cinnamon Powder recall.

What cinnamon powder is being recalled?

The Super Brand has Vitamin A and C on the Nutrition Facts label.

According to the FDA recall alert on Nov. 18, the type of cinnamon powder that is being voluntarily recalled is Super Cinnamon Powder 4oz packaged in a plastic bag and labeled as Super Dried Cinnamon Powder.

The alert said the product's UPC number is 610232012476, and the nutrition facts label lists vitamins A and C.

How many people have gotten sick?

As of Monday, Nov. 18, the FDA alert said that no illnesses have been reported.

FDA issued a public health alert for ground cinnamon products

On Nov. 1, the FDA issued an updated public health alert on Super Brand and other ground cinnamon products due to elevated levels of lead. The original public health alert was issued on July 30.

“Exposure to these products may be unsafe,” the alert said. “The FDA is advising consumers to throw away and not to buy these ground cinnamon products.”

Some of the products, including Super Brand, were voluntarily recalled.

Can’t see the table? Click here to view it.

'Throw it away': High traces of lead found in 12 brands' cinnamon, spice powders, report says

What should you do if you have the recalled cinnamon powder?

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should do the following if they have any of the recalled ground cinnamon products:

Do not eat, sell, or serve any of the recalled ground cinnamon products listed in the table above.

Discard the ground cinnamon products that are listed immediately.

Contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you believe you have been exposed to elevated levels of lead.

If you have symptoms of lead exposure, contact your healthcare provider for medical assistance.

In the FDA recall alert, consumers who purchased the Super Cinnamon Powder are encouraged to dispose of the product or return it for a full refund. If you have any questions, you may contact the company at 323-724-8551 on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

What is lead?

Lead is a naturally occurring metal that can be found in small amounts in the earth's crust, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains.

Although the CDC outlines some of the bluish-gray metal uses, like burning fossil fuels, mining, and the production of batteries, this heavy metal can be very harmful to humans if there is long-term exposure of lead or consuming products that are contaminated with the metal.

The CDC said that the symptoms of lead exposure are:

Exposure to elevated levels of lead for a short period of time

Metallic taste

Abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea or constipation

Dehydration, headache, exhaustion, irritability or weakness

Appetite loss

Memory loss

Pain or tingling in your hands or feet

Exposure over extended periods of time

Abdominal pain, nausea, and constipation

Depression, irritability, and altered moods or behaviors

Distraction and forgetfulness

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Cinnamon Powder voluntarily recalled over elevated lead levels