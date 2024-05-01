Is it May yet? Speedway residents excited for Indy 500
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Hundreds of fishermen participated in the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament in Texas while game wardens went fishing for a different prize.
Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi celebrated his birthday on Monday. In honour of the occasion, the star re-shared a charming throwback picture of himself with his rarely seen children Jaden and Jaz. Details…
BOSTON — Auston Matthews was forced to watch with the Maple Leafs' season on the line. Battling an illness the better part of the last week, the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal-scorer made a brief appearance at Tuesday's optional morning skate with Toronto down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in the teams' first-round playoff series. There was hope Matthews would be able to suit up with the club facing elimination, but he didn't take the ice for warmups at TD Gar
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
Abu Dhabi's Autonomous Racing League was off to a rough start over the weekend. The Foruma 1-style race, the first of its kind, saw its fair share of blunders and crashes, as The Verge reports, with driverless racing cars spinning helplessly, running off the track, and even bashing into walls, miscalculating their turn completely. […]
Leading designer Adrian Newey is negotiating an exit from Red Bull that would leave him free to join another team in early 2025, BBC Sport learns.
Matt Ryan will give CBS a new look on its Sunday pregame show, with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason exiting after more than 20 years with the network.
Mracna, a graduate transfer from George Mason in his first season with the Bulldogs, pitched the last two innings of a 5-4 win in College Station, Texas, on Saturday. A 30-second video of Mracna in the bullpen, posted by Barstool Texas A&M, showed Mracna appearing to work on his glove in a corner.
"The work never stops but I live a life of peace and contentment that I never knew was possible."
Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and will now look to make the transition from rugby to football.
DJ Moore shared his early thoughts on Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams after a throwing session before the 2024 NFL draft.
Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the draft in the best way they know how: letter grades! Fitz and Frank discuss all 32 teams division by division as they give a snapshot of how fans should be feeling heading into the 2024 season. The duo have key debates on the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
Travis Kelce has reportedly gotten a raise.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were always going to sweep the superstar-heavy Phoenix Suns. And somehow the Knicks have entered the chat with things reaching a boiling point after a failed season in Phoenix. The Suns’ season ended in disappointing fashion, a 4-0 series sweep underscoring the difference between a team — like the championship-contending Timberwolves — and a mere collection of ...
TORONTO — Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays' injured list are making progress in their recovery. Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities. Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resu
"Healing takes time," the British Army said in an update on the April 24 incident
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Monday. The contract, which comes into effect immediately, carries an average annual value of US$875,000. The 21-year-old recently helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the Kontinental Hockey League's Gagarin Cup. He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 67 regular-season games and six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 playoff contests. The Serov, Russia nat