Is it May yet? Speedway residents excited for Indy 500

A mother in Sudbury, Ont., says her family has had months where they didn't pay their phone bills so they could afford formula for her infant."So we're at this point now where sometimes we do have to sacrifice and, you know, we will do that happily to feed our kids," said Kaitlyn Tann, mother of a five-month-old son and an eight-year-old daughter."But ultimately, the fact that formula is so expensive is just so incredibly crippling that sometimes those bills are the things that get pushed aside.