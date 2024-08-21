Maya Rudolph’s Reaction To RuPaul’s Hilarious Impression Of Her Mom Is Perfect

RuPauldidf**k it up — but it was on purpose.

The drag superstar, who is currently hosting this week’s episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” interviewed Maya Rudolph on Monday — and he had impressions on the mind.

Yet he didn’t ask Rudolph right off the bat about her highly anticipated Kamala Harris impression, which she’ll reprise on “Saturday Night Live” next month. Rather, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host was more interested in sharing his own impression — of Ruldolph’s late mom, Minnie Riperton.

Riperton is best known for her 1975 hit “Lovin’ You,” which she co-wrote with Rudolph’s father, songwriter and music producer Richard Rudolph. The song is notorious for having an incredibly high note at its conclusion.

Singer Minnie Riperton, her husband Richard Rudolph and children Maya Rudolph and Marc Rudolph attend the Hollywood Christmas Parade in December 1978. Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

“You know, everyone knows that song, and we try to sing it to that high note,” RuPaul said to Rudolph nearly five minutes into the interview.

Then, completely unprompted, he decided to do an impression of the song’s last few notes.

“Uh, I’m going to start low,” RuPaul said.

“Yeah, you better start low,” Rudolph responded.

RuPaul then proceeded to sing the tail end of “Lovin’ You” and decided to scream the final note rather than attempt to sing it.

In response to the song, Rudolph lifted her hair up as if the strength of the performer’s scream had blown it back in a chaotic way.

“It’s the only way to hit the note,” she said as Rupaul enjoyed a fit of laughter.

“Now, what is your father doing today?” RuPaul then asked, with sudden and complete composure.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, loved the bit — but also joked about the strange energy shift when RuPaul asked Rudolph about her dad.

Riperton died from breast cancer in 1979 at the age of 31, when Rudolph was only 6 — but the singer’s love for her daughter has certainly endured.

“Lovin’ You” was a reworked version of a lullaby that Rudolph’s parents sang to her when she was a toddler. In the recording, after Riperton hits the famous super-high note, you can hear her softly sing, “Maya, Maya” repeatedly in the song’s outro.