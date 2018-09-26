Comes close to a second win against Liquid

Maybe Next Time of Lithium: Maybe Next Time finished a tough 1-2 loss to Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers with an overall KDA of 13/24/32.



MNT had a rough time on support Lina in Game 1. After losing out on the early game, Lithium was forced on the defensive which left MNT without many opportunities to try and make plays. He quickly became and easy kill for the Liquid cores as is often the fate of supports in a losing game. He finished with a 4/8/5 KDA. In Game 2 MNT played support Tiny, once again opting for a more greedy but high damage support. This time it paid off, with MNT able to find some nice early kills and get the levels and items he needed to actually participate in fights. He finished with a 9/8/19 KDA. In Game 3 MNT got shut down on Phoenix. The one time he managed to get his Supernova stun off Lithium did win a big fight, but that was the only time things went well for MNT and his teammates. He finished with a 0/8/8 KDA.



