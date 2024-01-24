Mayfair mansion block residents launch court fight against nearby luxury 6-star hotel

The proposed Park Street Hotel (WestminsterCouncil)

Mayfair mansion block residents have vowed to fight "tooth and nail" against a new 6-star hotel opening on their road.

Homeowners living opposite the site of the Park Street Hotel fear its luxury restaurant will turn "Mayfair into Soho" and have launched a legal fight against Westminster council after it granted the venue a licence.

The hotel, off Park Lane, wants to offer some of the most exclusive stays in the capital opposite a block where flats sell for upwards of £3million.

The town hall agreed its bar and restaurant could open until 11.30pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends last year.

But the plans hit a roadblock when Park Street Management Co, representing Fountain House homeowners, launched an appeal against the council's decision.

A four-day court hearing has been scheduled for May.

The plan for the Park Street Hotel restaurant (WestminsterCouncil)

One Fountain House resident, 62, whose family is involved in the oil and gas industry, told the Standard: “They want a late license so there will be loud music and a nightclub style atmosphere.

"We bought our place in 1982 and we love it because it is quiet. We want to live in Mayfair not in in a place like Soho which is a party area. My flat is at the front so the noise will hit us. We will fight this, it’s not the right are for a hotel. We will put up a fight to stop these plans.”

A 23-year-old who works in law said he and his neighbours would fight the proposal.

He said: “I was born here, I love it. Most of the people in the building could live elsewhere but they choose to live here because of it’s historic old London feel.

"If this hotel is built a cornerstone of London will be lost. People like this area because it is not congested and still has its charm. A huge hotel will bring more cars, more noise and change the character of the area beyond recognition.

"It’s unique and should remain that way. Us residents are very determined to preserve the homeliness of our block and Park Street.”

Another resident, who works as a psychologist, said her family had lived in the Fountain House since the 1980s and did not want the hotel to spoil the community.

She said: “This is a lovely quiet area which could be badly hit by a hotel with a late drinking license. Everybody gets in so well here, we are a real community. All faiths and all people live side by side. It’s a gem this area.”

Locals said the building where the hotel would operate has been vacant for some time.

A hedge fund worker, 38, who lives on Park Street said: “It’s been empty for ages. I’m not happy about the plans. It’s a bit of an enclave here that’s why we bought. A hotel is out of character with the street. People will fight tooth and nail to preserve it as such.”

The 6-Star luxury boutique hotel would have just six to eight 8 bedrooms and self-contained residential apartments on the upper floors. A gym and spa are planned for the lower floors along with the restaurant, private dining rooms and two outdoor terraces.

The Park Street Hotel has insisted that the restaurant and it facilities will be restricted to residents of the hotel and their guests and there will be no public bar.

"In effect it is not possible to walk in off the street and use the hotel facilities without prior notice and a confirmed booking or a member of senior management permitting their entry," it said in its application to the council.

"This is to ensure guests receive high class service."