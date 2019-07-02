Mayim Bialik's positive Pride post spammed with ugly, anti-LGBT comments

The reaction to Mayim Bialik’s Pride post on Instagram is a reminder that there’s much to be done in the name of equality.

Mayim Bialik's Pride post was trolled by bigots. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) More

On the last day of Pride month, the Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram to remind her followers that the “LGBTQ+ community is still fighting 365/year for equality.” This fight “began long before the Stonewall riots,” she wrote, and, now 50 years later, “continues.”

While many simply thanked her for the support, amid Pride celebrations across the country the same day, others felt the need to spam the post with homophobic comments. For instance, one person thinks the LBGTQ community “should have NO rights at all.”

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

Others wrote the LBGTQ community isn’t fighting for anything. “They have [their] rights. They can get married,” wrote one, adding, “All Pride is about now is being as obscene as possible.”

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

Religion was brought into it with one person saying Bialik can’t be an Orthodox Jew if she supports anything LBGTQ. (She’s actually described herself as Modern Orthodox.) “Why would you encourage something against your belief? You may win the people, but not before [losing] your faith.” wrote one.

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

Another wrote that the actress is “fighting against God” by supporting Pride.

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

There were also comments like, “F**k the gay pride” and “I don’t have to like anything and this one.” Others posted vomit emojis.

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

Still, there were positive comments to offset the hate. One person wrote that “homophobia of any kind is dying” and “homophobes will change or die with it.”

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Mayim Bialik via Instagram) More

Story continues