Mayor Adams’ plan to redesign Fifth Avenue would widen sidewalks, narrow traffic lanes

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams’ initial investment of over $150 million toward a plan to pedestrianize around a dozen blocks of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park to Central Park would expand sidewalks by almost half, scale back traffic lanes from five to three and add trees, planters and lighting, according to City Hall.

The project was first announced in December 2022 in a plan by the mayor and Gov. Kathy Hochul to revive New York City’s postpandemic economy. The street redesign is projected to boost the area’s property and sales tax revenue in a key corridor for the city, according to a release.

“Fifth Avenue has and will always be the economic engine of our city for the past 200 years,” Adams said at a press conference announcing the funds on Sunday, the 200th anniversary of Fifth Avenue. “And today, we’re putting high-octane fuel in that engine to take us the next 200 years.”

The $152.7 million will cover the design and construction, including sewer improvements, for the project, Adams said, adding that the project is expected to “pay for itself” in five years with the increased tax revenue.

The project, a partnership between city agencies and business improvement districts, seeks to give more space to shoppers, commuters and passersby.

“By increasing sidewalk space and beautifying this incredibly important economic engine, Fifth Aveue will return to its place as the No. 1 shopping street in the world and the crown jewel of New York City,” Madelyn Wils of the Fifth Avenue Association said at the press conference.

The plan builds on a popular program to shut down Fifth Avenue to car traffic for several Sundays during the busy holiday season. This year, the city cut that program down to just one weekend.

The redesign would double the width of the sidewalks to 33.5 feet and reduce crossing length by about a third, as well as add 230 new trees and 20,000 square feet of planters and seating, according to City Hall.

