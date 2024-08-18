Mayor appeals to Macron amid ‘guerrilla warfare’ between migrants and police

A French mayor has appealed for help from the government of Emmanuel Macron after a series of violent clashes between police and migrants.

About 50 migrants were blocked from boarding an inflatable boat on Tuesday last week, prompting a skirmish with authorities that moved from the beach of Grand-Fort-Philippe on to residential streets.

The incident followed a similar incident the night before, when migrants pelted stones at parked cars after being blocked from boarding a boat to take them across the Channel to Britain.

Mayor Sony Clinquart described the scene as “urban guerilla warfare” and appealed to the interior minister Gérald Darmanin for assistance, warning that the unrest is getting out of hand.

“Now, the escalation is going as far as collateral damage with urban equipment, homes, vehicles, the population,” Mr Clinquart told French news channel BFM TV.

“So the population is exasperated, and is legitimately afraid.”

Police prepare for trouble - UKNIP

Patrice Vergriete, the transport minister and former mayor of nearby Dunkirk , expressed support for Mr Clinquart and pledged to resolve the crisis with British help.

He said: “With Sony Clinquart, I am also working to ensure that the residents of Grand-Fort-Philippe affected by these events can obtain compensation for the damage in the best possible conditions.

“We are committed to this and we will be at their side in this area as well. The elected representatives of the urban community are ready to play their full part in the solutions that can be found, in the longer term, in resolving this migration crisis in conjunction with our British counterparts.”

Migrant aid associations also report that police response has escalated, with the use of tear gas, batons and stun grenades, towards both migrants and their volunteers.

Problems began when migrants were blocked from boarding dinghies to cross the Channel - UKNIP

“The baton blows, the tear gas attacks, the punctured boats… This is nothing new ,” Salomé Bahri, coordinator of the Utopia 56 association in Grande-Synthe told France 3. “What is new is the recurrence and intensity of the violence.”

Two volunteers with Utopia 56 have filed a complaint after they were allegedly attacked, held at gunpoint, and verbally abused by police in the area, despite being in a car marked with the association’s logo and wearing vests identifying them as volunteers.

Since the beginning of the year, 25 migrants have died trying to cross the Channel, double the number of deaths in all of last year.

Clashes between police and migrants spilled on to streets from the beaches - UKNIP

Local resident Pierre-Marie, told France 3 that screaming, yelling and explosions had become regular occurrences in the middle of the night.

“It stresses us out, we’re afraid it’ll get out of hand ,” he said.

He also expressed some sympathy for the migrants.

“It’s normal for these people to become aggressive. We’re stopping them from living, from doing what they want, so they’re bound to become meaner and meaner.”