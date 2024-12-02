What is Mayor Brandon Scott most proud of? We sat down with him to find out

A second run. It's not lost on Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. In Baltimore, this kind of opportunity doesn't come around that often. A child from Park Heights, living out his dream. "First I'm just humbled, it's been a long time since Baltimore has had a 2nd term mayor. It's been 20 years, I was a sophomore in college the last time this happened," said Mayor Brandon Scott to WMAR-2 News Randall Newsome, "So, I'm just humbled and thankful to the residents of Baltimore for entrusting me to continue the work that I started. A lot has happened in the last four years, but what is Mayor Scott most proud of?