mayor foley resigns, will take town manager job in gray

Reuters

A minimum of 10% of the staff-owned business's workforce could be affected across the group's head office, supermarkets and department stores, the report said, citing sources. "The John Lewis Partnership has a plan to return to profit, which involves investing heavily to enhance our customer offer, technology, stores and becoming more efficient," the company said in response to a Reuters request for comment. John Lewis chair Sharon White, who will step down in 2025, also said in September last year that its turnaround will take two years longer than planned and cost more money due to inflationary pressures.