Mayor hails partnership with govt after port investment
Sadiq Khan says the one billion pounds investment by DP World in the London Gateway port shows “the difference a government working with a mayor can make”.
Sadiq Khan says the one billion pounds investment by DP World in the London Gateway port shows “the difference a government working with a mayor can make”.
The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'
A girl who claims to have been Barron Trump’s first girlfriend has revealed why they split, the Daily Mail reported.A TikTok user who goes by the name of Maddie, posting on the account @Maddatitude, shared a video in June 2020 that highlighted her connection to former President Donald Trump’s youngest child.“I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf,” she wrote as a caption to the clip. “When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae
The former president also slid in a wildly exaggerated claim about the size of the crowd he drew a day earlier.
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly
“I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.
“Do you notice a trend here?” asked Ayman Mohyeldin.
Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’
Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.
Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …
Republican hardliner and Texas Senator Ted Cruz could screw up his party’s chance of flipping the Senate, the GOP super PAC in charge of delivering the chamber in November has warned.A memo from the Senate Leadership Fund, obtained by Politico, shows the PAC’s own internal polling has the firebrand podcaster Cruz at 48 percent, leading Democratic opponent Colin Allred by a single percentage point.Cruz’s lead was three points last month, according to the poll. Support for the incumbent senator in
The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According
The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase its number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. During their exchange in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also brought up Warsaw’s demands that the victims of World War II-era massacres of ethnic Poles be exhumed from land now belonging to Ukraine — and tied it to EU membership talks, according to part
The Russian president's display may not have been what it seemed.
The Georgia senator reacted to a recent poll that shows 1 in 5 Black men are supporting the former president.