Mayor hopes to boost nightlife with new taskforce

A dedicated taskforce is being launched by the mayor of London to help boost London's nightlife and save venues at risk of closing.

It follows warnings that the capital's nightlife has been struggling since the pandemic and Brexit, with rising rents, falling footfall, staff recruitment issues and cost of living pressures.

The group, made up of 12 independent industry professionals, has been set up to look at the "challenges and opportunities" to the nighttime economy and find ways to improve it.

It is also expected to decide whether former night czar Amy Lamé should be replaced following her resignation, or whether to abolish the role.

The "Nightlife Taskforce" will be led by fabric nightclub co-founder Cameron Leslie as well as representatives of NITA, UK Hospitality and the Music Venue Trust.

They will be advised by bodies including the Metropolitan Police, local authorities, Transport for London and nightlife research firm Vibe Lab, the mayor said.

Sir Sadiq Khan said London's nightlife industries were "vital to the success of our capital", but faced a large number of challenges.

"I'm determined to do all I can to work alongside our nighttime industries, which is why I've brought together this independent taskforce of experts to examine and address the opportunities and issues facing the industry," he added.

Last year, City Hall was told by industry representatives that night venues were being pushed to the brink of closure by strict licensing laws, problems with crime, and rising costs

Separately, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) warned that London's nighttime businesses were closing and losing money at an "alarming rate".

The organisation recently published figures showing a 32.7% decline in nightclubs across the country since 2020.

However, London saw the smallest decline, with a 19.7% decrease from March 2020 to November 2024.

Cameron Leslie, leading the taskforce, said he was confident the group could make "meaningful" recommendations.

Taskforce member Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said while there were "undoubtedly significant challenges" facing the nightlife businesses, it still had the "potential to grow".

