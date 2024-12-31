Mayor of Jasper year end interview

Latest Stories
King Charles interrupts Christmas break to share 'great sadness' over death in new statement
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
- The Daily Beast
Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death
President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr
- The Daily Beast
Fallen Syrian Dictator’s ‘Dying’ Wife Blocked From Cancer Treatment
The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “
- People
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement After More Than 8 Years of Intense Legal Fighting (Exclusive)
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
- The Daily Beast
Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe
- People
Heather Locklear Calls Out the Differences Between “Spin City” Costars Michael J. Fox and Charlie Sheen
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
- WWD
Mary Tyler Moore Shocked Viewers With an Iconic Green Dress That’s Still Trending Nearly 50 Years Later
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
- People
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Look All Grown Up in Photos from Their Christmas Celebration — and North is Nearly Taller Than Her Mom!
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
- HuffPost
George Conway Jabs At Ex-Wife Kellyanne Conway In Blunt Take On Trump Supporters
The conservative attorney did not mention his former wife by name, but took a shot at her while describing Donald Trump's fans.
- People
Will Ferrell Shows up at NHL Game as a Grumpy, Cigarette-Smoking Buddy the Elf — See the Hilarious Photos
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
- LA Times
The question sending shockwaves through Hollywood: How did Blake Lively get those damaging texts?
In a Dec. 24 lawsuit, the founder of a publicity firm that represented actor Justin Baldoni effectively outed herself as the source of texts. She disavows involvement.
- Yahoo Sports
Corbin Burnes shocker, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Extension update | Baseball Bar-B-Cast
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
- Country Living
Kevin Costner Breaks Silence on Feud With 'Yellowstone' Costar Luke Grimes
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Admit They Made Big Mistake
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
- The Independent
Retired Army general declares Musk a ‘national security risk’ in brutal NYT op-ed
Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it
- BuzzFeed
"I'm Scared Of Telling My Wife": 24 Massive Confessions And Secrets People Don't Plan On Disclosing To Their Family Members Anytime Soon
"I told my husband I had to be at work early, jumped on a plane, met him at the airport, spent a torrid three hours with him, and flew home by dinner. NO ONE knows, and I will never tell."
- FTW Outdoors
Ref Clete Blakeman couldn’t help but laugh while announcing Aaron Rodgers’ unnecessary roughness penalty
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
- BuzzFeed
If You're Boarding A Flight Soon, Flight Attendants Say These Are The 9 Things You Should Not Do
Crew members have a unique perspective when it comes to traveling on a plane.
- The Daily Beast
Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War
There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on
- Elle
Kendall Jenner Wears Red Heels With Pantsless Look In Holiday Photo
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.