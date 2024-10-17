Mayor says Ottawa will follow province's bike lane requirements

Ottawa's mayor said the city will continue with its plans to improve its bike network, as it awaits more details from the province on new rules. (CBC - image credit)

Ottawa's mayor won't push back if Ontario starts requiring cities to seek approval to build bike lanes that remove lanes of traffic, saying transportation policies require "balance."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he's still waiting for details on the new rules.

"I think we'll continue with our plans. And if there's a new step in the process where we need to go to the provincial government, then that's what we'll do," he said.

Sutcliffe said it's clear there are many "passionate cyclists" in Ottawa — referencing the election campaign where rival Catherine McKenney promised to spend big on bike lanes — and said he believes everyone on council is committed to adding more safe cycling infrastructure.

"But at the same time, I've also heard the frustrations of motorists who see increasing traffic," he said, noting added congestion since federal public servants were mandated back to the office three days a week.

"They see in some cases there are roads being closed or there are lanes being closed to support active transportation. And sometimes those active transportation links are being used a lot and sometimes not as much."

He said it's about ensuring streets serve everyone.

Plan 'reeks of politics', says councillor

It's a far cry from the response of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who immediately pushed back against the potential of "limiting city powers."

Several councillors in Ottawa also worry this could throw a wrench in plans to improve transit options.

Coun. Shawn Menard, chair of the environment and climate change committee, has said he worries the "political ploy" will set back Ottawa's extensive transportation planning.

"This is likely going to add a lot more red tape that it's going to be more expensive," he told CBC.

It's something Coun. Jeff Leiper, chair of the planning and housing committee, also fears.

"It's not to transportation planners in Queens Park who the city will need to go to ask for permission to put bike lanes in if they result in the loss of car lanes. It's to the minister and we're going to have political decisions," he said.

"The entire thing reeks of politics. It is pandering."

Leiper said he hopes Ontario hears the message he and others are sending: stay in your own lane.