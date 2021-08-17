Mayor wants new COVID-19 vaccine policy for City of Ottawa staff

·1 min read
Mass vaccination clinics, like this one at Ottawa City Hall, are no longer the focus as the capital moves to mobile clinics and targeted sites throughout Ottawa to vaccinate as many people as possible. (CBC / Radio-Canada - image credit)
Mass vaccination clinics, like this one at Ottawa City Hall, are no longer the focus as the capital moves to mobile clinics and targeted sites throughout Ottawa to vaccinate as many people as possible. (CBC / Radio-Canada - image credit)

Mayor Jim Watson wants all City of Ottawa staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and he's asked the city's manager to develop a plan to implement the new rules, according to a memo sent Tuesday afternoon.

In the letter to Steve Kanellakos, Watson says Ottawa already has one of the highest vaccination rates in Ontario and this move is in line with recent provincial and federal announcements.

"Ultimately, we are asking our staff to do something that the vast majority have already undertaken, and while it may inconvenience a few, it is our duty to ensure our staff and residents are protected," Watson said.

As of Monday, 84 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents received at least the first dose of a vaccine, while 76 per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, Ottawa has reported a total of more than 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 related deaths.

There is fear a fourth wave could lead to a resurgence in hospitalizations in the late summer and early fall. As of Tuesday, there were four local residents in local hospitals with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

"With more of the economy reopened, there will be more opportunity for COVID-19 to spread," Watson said in the memo.

Local public health officials also want the city to vaccinate 90 per cent of the population to combat the delta variant.

Watson's letter requests the city's important labour partners also be included in the plan's development, and he has asked Kanellakos for a draft vaccination policy and a proposed timeline before the Labour Day weekend.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers.

  • Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

    SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) from late morning to near midnight. The warnings came after the Dixie Fire grew explosively from winds spawned by a new weather system that arrived Monday afternoon. It w

  • A woman faces second-degree-murder charges in Leduc assault leaving one man dead

    LEDUC, Alta. — A Lac La Biche woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc left a man dead. RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault. Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, BC, who died as a result of his injuries. A female suspect was arrested at the scene. Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Philli

  • Dr. James Makokis urges all First Nations to stay vigilant with health measures and get vaccinated

    (ANNews) – Despite lifting the majority of their COVID-19 restrictions, the Government of Alberta has announced public health measures that were set to expire this week will stay in place until September 27. The restrictions remaining in place until the 27th are: Mandatory masking orders in public transit, school buses, taxis and ride-shares; Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results; and Testing for any symptomatic individual. Alberta Chief Medica

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-headquartered Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to the post. The job advertisement did not go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • Taliban, striking dovish tone, pledge peace and women's rights under Islam

    KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul. The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as the United States and Western allies resumed evacuating diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the runway. "We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

  • Crash of twin-engine plane at Thunder Bay airport leaves 1 dead

    A twin-engine airplane crashed Monday evening at Thunder Bay's airport in northwestern Ontario, leaving one person dead. In a written statement, airport president and chief executive officer Ed Schmidtke confirmed a twin-engine airplane crashed just after 9 p.m. ET and there was one fatality. The name of the individual hasn't been released. Schmidtke said the airport's operations specialists, along with Thunder Bay police, firefighters and paramedics, responded to the incident. The scene is bein

  • Minor among 13 arrested at blockade protesting old-growth logging on Vancouver Island

    LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. — Another 13 people, including a minor, were arrested as RCMP officers continued to enforce a BC Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area. Police say protesters used locking or tripod-like devices, deep trenches and destroyed portions of the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road to block access. One officer was injured while working in one of the trenches, and was sent to hospital for treatment. Of the 13 people arrested, 10 are charged with contempt of

  • Alberta Education minister cleared in ethics investigation but 'unanswered questions' remain

    An ethics investigation has cleared the education minister in the selection of a company in her riding that supplied reusable masks to schools throughout the province. Ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler launched an investigation after a complaint was made in January over a contract awarded to IFR Workwear Inc. IFR was one of two companies that supplied 1.7 million masks for students last fall. The bulk of the orders, valued at $4.2 million, were with the U.S multinational Old Navy, which su

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Afghanistan: Macron calls for 'robust' EU plan to tackle increase in irregular migration

    Macron warned in a televised address on Monday that "the destabilisation of Afghanistan also risks leading to irregular migratory flows towards Europe".View on euronews

  • GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden announced he would stick to his predecessor's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republican reaction was mixed and largely muted. Foreign policy had become so contentious that the party's own leaders had no single position on the end of the nation's longest war. But the fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban's swift return to power have, at least for now, reunited Republicans in criticism of Biden. Longtime opponents of a withdrawal a

  • Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

    GRIMAUD, France (Reuters) -French firefighters hampered by strong winds were battling to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday as campsites packed with holidaymakers were evacuated. Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fire but it was still not under control nearly a day after it began at a highway service area, authorities said. French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

  • Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 million, sees improvement in second half

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021. Figures were adjusted to reflect Takeaway's $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S. peer GrubHub in June. Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a statement that Just Eat Takeaway.com invested significantly in operations in the first six months of this year.

  • Two Holocaust researchers, including Ottawa professor, win libel case on appeal in Poland

    WARSAW, Poland — An appellate court in Poland on Monday rejected a lawsuit brought against two Holocaust scholars - one of them an Ottawa professor - in a case that has been closely watched because it was expected to serve as a precedent for research into the highly sensitive area of Polish behavior toward Jews during the Second World War. Poland is governed by a nationalist conservative party that has sought to promote remembrance of Polish heroism and suffering during the wartime German occupa

  • Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people on East Vancouver streets

    A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday after assaulting two passersby on Commercial Drive in Vancouver. The unnamed suspect was allegedly walking near Broadway and Commercial Drive at 8 a.m. when he sexually assaulted a 35-year-old man on the street. Multiple witnesses called the authorities, but the suspect fled before the Vancouver Police Department arrived. Soon after, a woman walking alone near Commercial Drive and East 12th Avenue was allegedly pushed up against a fence and punched. "We're c

  • Canada's Conservatives promise job boom to challenge Trudeau

    Canada's main opposition Conservative Party set out its election platform on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top rival pledging to bring back jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and to balance the federal budget within 10 years. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, speaking on the first full day of campaigning ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, also said he would scrap the governing Liberal Party's national daycare plan and again opposed a vaccine mandate for federal government workers. Trudeau launched the campaign on Sunday, two years ahead of schedule, hoping that high vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him regain a parliamentary majority.

  • Wind-fanned wildfire damages up to 60 properties in B.C.'s central Okanagan

    Two wildfires aided by gusty winds roared through British Columbia's southern Interior leaving behind a trail of destroyed properties, says a spokeswoman for the area's regional district. Laura Wilson, with the Regional District of Central Okanagan, said Monday up to 60 properties may have been "significantly damaged" by the White Rock Lake wildfire. There has also been "limited structural damage" reported because of the Mt. Law wildfire also burning in the district, she said. "At this time, we

  • California Assembly to require vaccine for its employees

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Everyone who works in the California Assembly must receive the coronavirus vaccine or risk losing their job, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said. Rendon, a Democrat from Los Angeles, announced the policy on Monday following multiple cases among employees last month, including people who have already been fully vaccinated and wear masks while in the building. A much more contagious variant of the coronavirus is fueling a surge of new cases across the country. California

  • B.C. reports one death and 1,434 new COVID-19 cases over three days

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has 1,434 more cases of COVID-19 in the last three days for an average of 478 cases per day. A statement from the Health Ministry says there are now 5,090 active infections across B.C., of which about 58 per cent are in the Interior Health region. Just over half of the latest cases are also located in that region, where COVID-19 restrictions have been tightened in a number of central Okanagan communities. One more person has died, pushing the death toll to 1,780, whil