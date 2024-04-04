Mayor wants Thunder to stay in town

Mayor Nancy Dodds has put herself forward to advocate for keeping the Drayton Valley Thunder in the community.

Currently the Thunder’s owners are looking at the possibility of moving the team to another community. Dodds says that the Town and several businesses are hoping to keep the team here.

She says town council and members of the community spoke about different ways they can convince the league to keep the team in Drayton Valley at a meeting put on by local residents. One of the easiest ways to help out was to send the Alberta Junior Hockey League a letter of support from the Town, and Dodds agreed to do it.

“I did write a letter from the Office of the Mayor with council on board,” says Dodds.

Dodds says the Town believes the team has been extremely beneficial to the community in a variety of different ways.

“They bring our community together and kind of instil in us some pride in our community,” says Dodds.

She says the team has also played a role with the youth in Drayton Valley.

“The Thunder team serves as a role model for local youth, inspiring them to pursue their own goals and athletic passions. The team often engages with youth at events, organizations and in hockey games, promoting their passion and a positive and healthy lifestyle among our young residents,” she says in the letter.

Dodds also points out that the team helps with the local economy, they get involved at the community level with volunteer hours and fundraisers, while also providing entertainment for Drayton Valley residents.

She says what the Town and business owners would like to see is the team being owned by stakeholders in the community again. Dodds says she believes the team was originally publicly owned, and the group thought that community ownership could be a possible solution.

Dodds says that she was told that in order to move a team, an owner needed approval from the league. At that point there would be a vote about the issue.

She says the hope is that the league will consider the submitted letter before they make their decision on the matter.

“We’re hoping that the board decides the Thunder will remain,” says Dodds. “Then there will be conversations held with other community members at that time.”

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press